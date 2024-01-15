When to Double Down in Blackjack for Optimal Wins: 5 Tips & Tactics

When it comes to most popular casino games, Blackjack is holding a high place for a very long time. Even though online casinos are now more popular, a lot of players are choosing to play it on devices as well. The model with streamed dealers is especially popular.

If Blackjack is your favorite option, keep in mind that choosing the right approach is essential. It will require a good plan, strategy, and certain limits. Here are some tips and tactics related to Double Down bet in this game.

More About This Option

Blackjack aims to beat the dealer by having a hand total closer to 21 without going over. Each card has a value: face cards are worth 10, numbered cards are worth their face value, and Aces can be either 1 or 11.

The double down is quite simple to understand. When you have a good pair of cards, there is an option to call for another card and double the bet at the same time. The advantage is when you really have good cards, which, along with some luck, can lead to 4 times the initial investment.

Some casinos allow doubling down on any two cards, while others limit it to specific hand totals, such as 9, 10, or 11. Be sure to check some of these rules to avoid unpleasant surprises.

1. Always Use it on Hard 9, 10, and 11

A “hard” hand in blackjack means there is no Ace, or the Ace is counted as 1. These hand totals offer a strong chance of achieving a high final score with just one additional card.

When you have a hard 9, it’s recommended to double down if the dealer’s upcard is between 2 and 6. This range indicates that the dealer has a weaker hand, meaning that you have a very high chance of winning.

When it comes to hard 10 and 11, chances are even higher because getting a 10 or ace will easily turn your hand into profit. However, it’s crucial to remember that this move doubles your risk as well. In that matter, combine it with a proper strategy that includes some limits.

2. Soft Hands

It may seem much riskier, but there are some combinations where it can be a perfect solution to double your win. In soft hands, an ace is counted as 11. It is simple to understand that you should double on results like 12,13, and 14.

The main advantage is the flexibility of the ace, which can easily turn into 1 if needed. That will also increase the chance to get 6 cards in total by the end of the turn.

3. Pay Attention to the Dealer’s Upcard

The dealer’s upcard in blackjack plays a crucial role for your decision to double down. When the dealer’s upcard is weak (typically a 2 through 6), the chances of the dealer busting are higher.

For example, if you have a total of 10 or 11, and the dealer shows a 4, 5, or 6, doubling down is often a strong move because there’s a good chance the dealer will bust, and you have a high likelihood of getting a strong hand by drawing one more card.

On the other hand, if the dealer has a combination of 7 and Ace, his chances are quite high in terms of getting 21 or under in the next turn. In that matter, the key is to never rush with your decisions and focus only on your cards.

4. Focus on Your Bankroll

Doubling down can significantly increase your winnings, but it also doubles the stake, raising the risk. Managing your funds wisely is key to ensuring that this strategy is both sustainable and profitable in the long run.

It’s important to avoid risking a significant portion of your funds on a single hand, regardless of how favorable the situation might seem. A good rule of thumb is to ensure that your bet, when doubled, does not exceed a small percentage of your total bankroll.

The best solution to limit your bets is to use a progressive approach. For instance, to start a minimum bet, and then double it each time you lose. Also, combine it with a set of rules you can determine related to combinations where doubling down should be an option.

As we already mentioned, your cards are not the only important factors. When the dealer has a strong card, like a 10, choosing to double your bet is too risky.

5. Never Rely on It in the Long Run

Even though it represents a very efficient way to increase the winning amount, keep in mind that relying on it each time is not the best option. In such a case, you will rely only on luck, and since the chances are close to 50/50, facing a losing streak can quickly lead to an empty bankroll.

In that matter, focus on the game more, especially on choosing the right initial value for each hand. Use the additional features as a bonus. The same goes for splitting. Using this feature to split a pair of smaller numbers won’t provide not even a decent chance to win in at least one of two pairs.

Last Words

The key is to learn more about all available features so that you can combine them to increase your odds. The double down is a great one, but only in certain scenarios. Relying only on luck and using it more often is never recommended.

To enhance your chances further, consider incorporating strategies to counteract bad luck in gambling. Whether through mindfulness techniques or setting limits, mitigating the impact of unfavorable streaks can contribute to a more successful approach.

In the end, the goal should be to ensure a more profitable run, and the only way to do that is to follow clear rules and to pay attention to your bankroll all the time. Remember, even if you face a longer losing strike, the 2 or 3 winning ones could completely turn the table around, but it can be done only if you have enough funds left.