Wedding Photo Books Examples & Ideas 2023: Inspiring Memories in Print

For the majority of us, a wedding is a once-in-a-lifetime occasion. It is an event that will resonate for the rest of our lives. While many memories will remain engraved in our minds, it is important to preserve some of them in physical photocopies.

One of the best ways to do this is through a wedding photo book. If you had this same thought but you lacked an idea of how to make it a reality, you’ve come to the right place. For one, it all starts with the right photo selection.

Pick the Right Photos

This is where the personal preferences step in. Choosing the right photos is a decision that belongs to the newlyweds. There are no rules or limitations and that’s important to remember. It is you who’s in charge of your wedding photo book and its creation.

The goal is to make memories that will last for a lifetime. You decide what you want to recall. Also, it is vital to keep in mind that you will be revisiting this album decades from now, so make sure that you pick the best photos and put them into the best package.

Wedding Photo Book Cover Matters

While the accent needs to be on the content within the photo book its covers matter too. If you want our opinion on the subject you should keep things simple as you can see here. It is all about the proper customization. You need to make it personal, but not at every cost.

What you want is a nice solid background, with the couple present in it. You can either make the entire focus on the couple or simply let the people be curious about what’s inside the book. In the end, just like with every good book, you need to add an appropriate title and round it up.

Fonts and Embellishments

Wedding photo books are a testimony to the eternal love of a single couple. Their purpose is memory preservation. They need to be nice on the eye and the content needs to be appealing to the viewers who want to stroll down the memory lane of your wedding. You need to provide them with a nice journey.

This is best done by paying attention to the text you’ll write on the inside, the fonts you will use, templates, smaller details such as embellishments, and the words and language you’ll apply with every line. Remember, it is a photo book, but to make it truly memorable and worth revisiting you’ll need different quotes and phrases used too.

Be a Storyteller

Not an easy task, but it’s doable. No one is asking you to be an illustrator or a professional writer to create a wedding photo book worth revisiting. The best part of the focus will be on already existing photos, so you only need to be creative in the domain of narrative.

It is a story of love, so the best way to showcase it is by starting at the beginning and moving slowly towards the end. The best part is that you don’t have to use only the photos that were taken on the wedding day. You can start your wedding book story way earlier than that and add some at the back too that were made in the aftermath of the wedding or even on the honeymoon.

Scale the Book

The scale we’re talking about and that needs to be used on a book of this kind is the size of your wedding. When choosing several photos you need to have in mind how large your wedding ceremony is. How many guests were there? How big was the venue?

If you had a small ceremony with only the closest friends and family, you would be going overboard with a wedding photo book that holds hundreds of photos. So, the bigger the wedding, the more photos you will use as there will be more different locations and people. For a smaller event, the number of photos will naturally be smaller and these thoughts need to be incorporated in the creation of your book.

Size Matters

Or is that the case? Well, in terms of wedding photo books, size does matter. The size of the photos. But, we’re not putting an accent only on the larger photos. No, when making this album you need to incorporate different sizes of the photos.

Yes, the photo industry has its standards but you do not have to adhere to them. Enlarge some photos, and make other minimalistic ones. This contrast will aid you in accentuating some parts of your wedding, while others will be easier to sort.

This is where the cover design comes into play too. You can alter photos, put them in under different angles, and you can even make two-page collages.

Asymmetry Till the End

Making a wedding photo book is a form of art. All newlyweds are artists and they can make the book according to their desires. The suggestion we have for everyone on this path is to use asymmetry.

Yes, the layout can be symmetric if that’s what you want, but adding a bit of asymmetry is never a bad idea. It would be kind of bland if every page looked like the previous one. Make every new page a surprise to the reader of your book.

Focus on The Details

Once you start preparing for your wedding, the stress will kick in straight through the door. In all the frenzy surrounding a wedding and its aftermath, it is hard to focus on the details. But, what you need is a professional photographer who will capture every piece of action from start to finish.

When they do this, you will have a plethora of photos to choose from. This is where your eye for the detail should kick in. When you go through the photos yourself make sure that you take every small detail into account when making the final cut.

Final Statement

When you have everything from above sorted out, you know that your wedding album is almost done. What’s left is the final statement. It should come in the form of your last photo of the album. It is a stamp of approval for your entire book.

Make it a worthy one. Seek drama, and invoke all the emotions you have left. Make the readers feel your love, once they close the last page and let the memories of your love linger behind in everyone’s heart in days after reading your wedding book photos.