The home of your dreams

“My house is me and I am it,” he tells his neighbors. “My house is where I like to be and it looks like all my dreams.”

“The Big Orange Splot” explores neighborhood context, identity and the balance between conformity and non-conformity in a wonder- fully silly way.

Mr. Plumbeam infuriates his neighbors by suddenly changing their familiar streetscape, but as they listen to Plumbeam’s reasoning for his renovation, they open their minds to their own revelations, in turn modifying their homes to fit their dreams — from castles to onion domes to hot air balloon-inspired abodes. The resulting assemblage dramatically alters the character of the entire neighborhood and redefines the context for the next home on the block. Imagine how disrespectful it would be to design a cookie-cutter home next to several with big orange splots on the roof! Or, then again, would it?

The topic of “appropriate” context has often emerged in conversations with clients over Locus Architecture’s 25-year history. Some clients passionately feel their home should “blend in” while others are emphatically committed to living in a home of “their dreams.” We believe that good architecture can be found across this spectrum.