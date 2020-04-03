Thank you, readers

The last sentence of an online diary I published on March 19 ended with, “[I] wonder where we’ll all be when we meet here next.”

Now we know, or at least now I know, where I won’t be, as this is my last column for the Southwest Journal. Which, I won’t lie, hurts to type. I’m joining millions of other COVID-crushed workers. On March 27, I learned my column was being suspended, thanks to a dropping newspaper page count due to pandemic-throttled advertisers pulling the ad dollars that keep the Journal running.

Even if things return to normal, I’ve decided to give up this column and this space, but I’ve got the perspective of the times — I’m up for a new adventure, and I hope you’ll keep reading and supporting the Journal and all local media. I’ll find other ways to write about these times (support MinnPost!), because now more than ever there are important stories to be told and talked about beyond “My Minneapolis.”

So this is goodbye. It’s been a gas. Thanks to you, first and foremost, for reading my words in this space all these years. It’s been my privilege to write for you, to fill the crucial role of local newspaper columnist, and I’ve taken that role and duty seriously — to write, with a personal and sometimes intimate voice, columns about our city and your business, band, book; or about my family and friends; or late-night ruminations on life, love, loss and light. I’ll miss getting together here, and I’ve appreciated every encouraging word you’ve ever thrown my way over the years.

Thanks especially to Southwest Journal publishers Janis Hall, Terry Gahan and Zoe Gahan, who have provided readers with important stories, and their writers and editors with great freedom, for 30 years. Neighbor- hood newspapers and local media are the lifeblood of any community, and South Minneapolis has been a better place thanks to the Journal. Thanks to my editors, Sarah McKenzie, Dylan Thomas and Zac Farber, who provided me with great inspiration, solid guidance, wise counsel and good friendship, and who always had my back with their vast knowledge and deep journalism chops.

More than anything as I embark on yet another new chapter with all the rest of the gig economy warriors, I want to take this opportunity to, at this crazy juncture in our collective lives, put in a crucial word about supporting local journalism and, in particular, homegrown/local columnists.

I got the pink slip Friday, but the loss of it didn’t hit me until later that night, when I was hanging out in front of the Lowbrow, waiting for my take-out order. Cars were lined up six-deep, filled with hungry shelter-in-placers picking up dinner. Inside the shutdown restaurant on the front wall hung a framed column I wrote a year ago this month about the Lowbrow’s baseball card bar and its owner. On the street, as I chatted from a safe distance with a couple of families and made the kids laugh, a little blue Subaru pulled up. Out popped a guy who gave the Lowbrow server who was running take-out orders two big bottles of hand sanitizer.