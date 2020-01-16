Thumbs up on Franklin & Lyndale

The thumbs-up has become the universal sign language for communicating approval, positivity, and agreement in distrustful times. Photo by Jim Walsh

I was enjoying a little quiet time in my car/sanctuary late Saturday night as I pulled up to the intersection at Lyndale and Franklin Avenues. The Vikings had lost, and the world was spinning off its axis yet again with another news cycle filled with stranger danger, refugee rejection, declarations of war, immigrant suspicion, political discord, and a whole slew of other differences keeping us apart.

Along came another one. Loudly. From behind me boomed the sound of house music at maximum volume that sounded like, even with the windows down, a party bus or maybe the First Avenue float in the Pride parade. Sigh. So much for silence and sanctuary.

For just a moment, I hesitated to turn to look at the boom car, practicing as I was my tenets of “live and let live” and “namaste.” But I also wanted to connect with the universal language of music, music-lover-to-music-lover, and show some solidarity with whoever was cranking the crazy beats. Been there, loved that, but …

As I write this, I admit I have never been more aware of my age or skin color than in these strange days. A climate of human discourse that currently has friends, family and neighbors casting stones at other friends, family, and neighbors and charging them with various crimes of sexism, racism and ageism has suddenly landed me firmly in the old-white-man demographic. Even though when I look in the mirror I see an ageless and timeless rainbow-colored unicorn, I understand how the rest of the ant farm sees me and so I proceed with sensitive new-age-male caution.

So when the boom car descended on my left, I wasn’t cranky — I was curious. I wanted to see who was out on the town. I wanted to see who was sharing these deafening street beats with everyone within a mile’s earshot.

When I slowly glanced over, I was mildly surprised to see two giddy young Somali women, both dressed in white hijabs and looking very much like they were heading to Sunday services but ready to kill Saturday night first. They were both holding their phones, which glowed in the dark with directions, people, places, night life.

Their eyes met mine and they instantly stopped their mutual shimmy dance, as if I’d caught them in a private moment of personal liberation. Or maybe they worried I was a having-fun narc, bugged by the volume. Not at all; it’s why I live in the city. Before they could turn away into their shells, I quickly and enthusiastically nodded and mimed, “I love this.”

To which they animatedly squealed and waved their phones at me. To make sure I was being understood through the volume and purported cultural differences, I gave them a quick thumbs-up, inspired perhaps by my repeated listens of late to Momoland’s “Thumbs Up,” a ridiculously catchy K-pop commentary on social media and our need for “likes,” which means I may be the oldest K-pop fan in North America.

But Saturday night, I flashed my thumbs-up because it has become the universal sign language to communicate approval, positivity and agreement in these distrustful times. Then I flashed the peace sign, kissed my fingers and waved, and the women smiled and waved wildly as they turned east on Franklin and went off bumping towards Whittier into the night.

If you’ve read this column at all over the last few years, you know I live for moments like that. I contend that they’re what gives a city its sinew, and it turns out that there’s a name for strangers who meet and impact one other, if even only briefly: “Consequential strangers,” which are defined on Wikipedia as “personal connections other than family and close friends… that lie in the broad social territory between intimates and strangers” and which can deliver some of the same social benefits and feelings of connection as our most intimate relationships.

Last Saturday night, the Somali women and I were consequential strangers to one and other, and hell if it didn’t make me feel good. No, it wasn’t a miracle, and our interaction shouldn’t be anything close to newsworthy. But these days I get a lot out of little things, and I was still smiling and feeling super-friendly when I made my way to the McDonald’s drive-through for some post-pub and pre-sleep grease.

“How you doing, man?” I old-guyed the kid at the window like I always do. “How’s your night going?”

“Pretty good man, pretty good,” he said. “Except for the fact that another football season in Minnesota came to an end today.”

Then again, maybe small talk is overrated and I should just shut up and keep to my inconsequential self.

Jim Walsh lives and grew up in South Minneapolis. He can be reached at jimwalsh086@gmail.com.