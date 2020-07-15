A failed stab at reforming a corrupt police force

In the history of corrupt Minneapolis city politics and terrible policing, every local historian’s lodestar is Albert Alonzo Ames, four-time Minneapolis mayor. In 1903, “Doc” Ames made the national press for his shady racketeering and corrupt police force. His spectacular downfall is chronicled in Erik Rivenes’ 2018 book “Dirty Doc Ames and the Scandal That Shook Minneapolis.”

But Ames wasn’t always a crook. Though he was elected mayor four times, Ames never served consecutive terms. When elected in 1882 to his second term, Ames won with a majority of the votes in the largest voter turn- out in the city’s history. He was not a straight- and-narrow guy but someone who enjoyed a little vice. The powerful men of Minne- apolis had no time for someone who made a mockery of their careful ways. Temperance — a life lived without drink — was increasingly their model for a civilized person. Ames was leading the city but had little personal interest in being a traditionalist or conformist.

His administration, however, was run fair and square. He was a “law and order” mayor. He gave the police strict orders against hanging out in saloons, increased the size of the force and established police substations in the wards. He improved communications with the police by providing telephones and telegraphs.

But his political enemies had their knives out during the election and long after. These anti-saloon Republicans brought hysteria to the newspaper pages of the Minneapolis Tribune. Much of the vitriol against Doc Ames came from this paper, and that was true even when the owners changed. Editorials claimed that “the rum interests” — 270 saloons and the liquor distributors — owned Ames. They claimed he would allow Sunday sales and alcohol sales to children and habitual drunkards. In fact, he explicitly told his police to prohibit these things.

The police didn’t follow orders all that closely. They drank in the saloons and then slept on the job. They went off on trips but collected their pay. They were undisciplined and out-of-control, and the chief had little authority over his force.

A few weeks into his administration, Ames’ enemies formed the Citizen’s League to combat “the persistent and brazen lawlessness of those engaged in the drink trade.” They, not Ames, would see to it that existing laws were obeyed. They would “save our youth from dissipation and vice.”