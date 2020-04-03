The Minneapolis roots of a pre-vaccine polio treatment

Polio epidemics came in waves, the most cases in the summer. Originally, the disease seemed only to affect small children. It was commonly called infantile paralysis. But as the 20th century wore on, older people began to contract it more often. Elementary-age kids, college students and young adults became victims of polio. It was considered infectious but not contagious. Polio had little tendency to spread within households. For many years, it was unclear how the disease did spread. The mystery made it more frightening.

The polio virus lived in the nasal passages and intestines and was spread by fecal matter. Blame unwashed hands, sometimes of someone handling the food supply. It spread by saliva, which meant kissing or sharing utensils, and it spread via uncovered sneezes and coughs. But this information and the obvious common-sense precautions were not widely known. Polio was a Grim Reaper of a disease, taking healthy children and twisting their limbs or killing them outright. In the epidemic years of the 1930s, there would be hundreds of cases all over the country. By the 1940s, those numbers grew to tens of thousands.

About three-quarters of those infected with polio had no symptoms at all, and another 24% had a minor illness. But paralytic polio occurred in about 1% of cases. The virus would enter the nervous system. Those who lived might never walk again. Those paralyzed and unable to breath would die. The first artificial breathing machine (the “iron lung”) came to Minneapolis in 1930. At first, there was only one.

People were terrified. Rumors spread in Minneapolis that one could catch it from swimming in the lakes. In 1930, Health Commissioner Dr. F. E. Harrington reassured the public, “There is no infantile paralysis in the water and the lake is all right for bathing. Of course, all lake water suffers when bathers by the hundreds and thousands use it, but there is absolutely no danger at Harriet.”