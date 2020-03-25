Sunshine Society offered kindness to strangers

What a compassionate idea, this movement to help strangers with generosity and kindness. It was newspaperwomen who began it and ran it, using the megaphone of their jobs to share the opportunities for thoughtfulness. In Minneapolis, Miss Eva Blanchard of the Minneapolis Journal ran the Sunshine Society for over 50 years. The schoolchild in need of some clothes that did not shame him or lacking a coat in winter — these acts of kindness were easy to support. The family without a home, the bright child who needed a scholarship — such stories came to Eva Blanchard and she sent them out to the growing network of the Sunshine Society members, and they made miracles happen.

The society was organized in circles, small groups that met to solve social problems. The circles often had 30 members, who rotated in and out. Overtime, a circle would completely replace its members but the work never stopped.

Lake of the Isles Circle was one of many. It was in existence from at least 1910 until 1937, doing good works and helping people who needed it. Its members would gather and sew for the Red Cross or local hospitals. They made baby clothes for new babies who had little. Before the Second World War, clothing was not as cheap and abundant as it is now. Many people only had one good outfit, and the poorest had ill-fitting castoffs to wear, if not outright rags.

In 1910, the group cared for a family through the winter. What was it like to be destitute back then? The Star Tribune reported on a paralytic father of five, “confined to his bed for five years … covered with an old wolf skin,” and supported financially by his one-handed wife. The Sunshiners sent the family coal and clothes and promised to install a double-pane window for the man to look outside.