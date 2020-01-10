Farmers markets move inside for the winter

Eric Wilson and Sarah Ratermann Beahan from Big River Farms work the indoor market at Bachman’s on Nov. 16. Submitted photos

Even though it’s cold outside, you can support your farmers all winter long!

The Neighborhood Roots farmers markets are moving inside to the greenhouse at Bachman’s on Lyndale this winter.

Join vendors from Fulton, Kingfield and Nokomis farmers markets to stock up on produce, meats, cheese and eggs, along with breakfasts and lunches, packaged foods, canned goods and handmade crafts.

Spend your grocery dollars directly with our produce farmers to buy fresh greens, radishes, cabbage, mushrooms, winter squash, carrots, beets, potatoes, onions and other storage crops. Stock your freezer with pasture-raised pork, beef, chicken and lamb from Driftless Hills Farm, Johnson Family Pastures, Dancing the Land Farm and Braucher’s Sunshine Harvest Farm. And don’t forget to pick up eggs from Braucher’s and Brand Farms. Matt Oxford from Wild Run Salmon will have wild-caught Alaskan salmon. Visit Lovetree and Cosmic Wheel Creamery for farmstead cheese. For apples visit Havlicek’s Orchard, Mary Dirty Face Farm and Brand Farms. Pick up microgreens from Great Northern Microgreens, and purchase a grow kit so you can grow your own at home. Dancing the Land and Whetstone Farm will be bringing wool yarn from their flocks of sheep.

Stock your pantry with granola, lacto-fermented vegetables, honey, maple cream, fruit leathers, maple syrup, jams, pickles and sauerkraut.

Pick up a cup of coffee from Wildflyer Coffee, and don’t forget to buy beans from both Wildflyer and Cafe Palmira. Enjoy pastries and doughnuts (including vegan options) from Bakery Box and Sunstreet Breads, and choose from sweet and savory crepes from Oh Crepe and a surprise from Arie at Northern Fires Pizza (it won’t be pizza).

As far as handmade crafts, look for pottery, bird feeders, hand-knit goods and toys and accessories for dogs and cats.

Grab a drink from the bar, where all proceeds support Neighborhood Roots farmers markets, and enjoy music by Steve West and the Northern Stars and Matt Yetter.

Neighborhood Roots indoor winter markets

Where: Bachman’s Garden Center, 6010 Lyndale Ave.

When: 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, Feb. 8 and March 14

Are you interested in being a vendor at the Neighborhood Roots farmers markets next summer? Applications are open at neighborhoodrootsmn.org through Feb. 10.