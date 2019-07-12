Market bake-off season

We’re a third of the way through the outdoor market season, and each week just seems to get better at the markets! We have events scheduled every week, but one of the most popular is the bake-off.

Over the course of the season, we have two bake-offs at each of our markets. These are great opportunities for our neighbors to show off their baking skills, and for those who aren’t bakers, to help out the markets by buying a tasting plate and judging. Plates cost $5 and are a tasty way to help raise funds to support the market.

Our first bake-off of the season was in June at Kingfield. Elizabeth Bonhert shared her winning recipe for Ginger Rhubarb Pop Tarts and told us a little bit about herself and why she loves the market.

“I’m a middle school science teacher and mother of two young girls,” she said. “I love baking for my friends and family and do it whenever I have time; summer break is when I get to do most of my baking!

“I live here in Minneapolis and have been coming to the Kingfield market for seven years. These days we come to the market every Sunday; it’s a huge part of our summertime routine. On top of the wonderful produce and foods available, we love coming to the market because of the relationships we have formed with the vendors.”

BAKE-OFF SCHEDULE

Fulton: July 14, Sept. 21

Kingfield: Sept. 15

Nokomis: July 24, Sept. 18

Ginger rhubarb pop tarts

Recipe courtesy of Elizabeth Bonhert

Pie crust

Ingredients:

315 grams all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cardamom

1 stick butter, frozen, grated

1/2 cup vegetable shortening, frozen, cubed

1/2 cup water

Directions:

Mix dry ingredients. Then mix in fats (use your fingers to pinch the fat into the dry ingredients). Add water, 1 tablespoon at a time until dough sticks together in a smooth ball. Wrap in plastic and refrigerate for at least an hour. Roll flat to an eighth-inch thickness and cut into three-inch squares. Chill until ready to use.

Jam

Ingredients:

1 pound rhubarb, sliced to half-inch thickness

45 grams fresh ginger, minced

7 ½ tablespoons sugar

¼ cup water

1/8 teaspoon salt

Directions:

Mix all ingredients in medium saucepan. Simmer over medium heat until rhubarb is broken down and mixture is quite thickened. Refrigerate until cold.

Cardamom glaze

1 cup powdered sugar

2 tablespoons milk

¼ teaspoon cardamom

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

1 teaspoon fresh-squeezed lemon juice

Zest of half a lemon

Rhubarb glaze

1/4 cup rhubarb ginger jam, pureed

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1/2 teaspoon lemon juice

3 drops of red food dye (optional, makes glaze more pink)

Add water, 1/2 teaspoon at a time until glaze flows

Assembly

On one square of pie dough drop 1½ teaspoons of jam, spread toward edges. Wet edges completely with water. Place another square on top and press edges together. Seal edges with a fork. Poke holes in the top to vent. Freeze for at least 30 minutes. Bake at 375 degrees for 35—40 minutes until crust is lightly browned and bottom is crisp. Cool completely before glazing.

Dip tops of cooled tarts in cardamom glaze and allow them to drip a few moments. Flip over and allow to set. (Decorate with rhubarb glaze if desired before cardamom glaze sets.) Pour rhubarb glaze into sandwich baggie, snip very small tip. Decorate tops of glazed tarts.