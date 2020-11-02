Decentering white parents

After reading the letter titled “Don’t back pat. Listen.” in the Oct. 1 issue, it is clear that the writer missed the main argument from the “Nice White Parents” podcast, namely that white parents are the driving force in perpetuating racial and economic inequality in public schools and educational justice will not be realized until we start limiting the power of white parents. The Minneapolis Public Schools’ (MPS) process of passing the Comprehensive District Design (CDD) is one of the rare examples in public education systems-change in which white parents’ demands were not only decentered but in some cases overtly rejected.

Opponents of the CDD have expressed anger about the specifics of the CDD but even more outrage over the “process.” They claim the process was unfair and accuse the multi-racial district leadership team and School Board of incompetence. They spread falsehoods about the Advancing Equity Coalition (AEC), a racially and culturally diverse group of nonprofits, many of which are led by Black, Indigenous and people of color who spent two years engaging in organizing and advocacy work focused on holding MPS accountable for centering racial, economic and geographic justice in the CDD.

The letter seems to be referencing AEC when it makes a common claim put forth by CDD opponents that “the CDD was pushed forward by nice white people … who spent three years working behind the scenes to influence a plan.” This statement makes the mistaken assumption that in a multi-racial, multicultural coalition like the AEC, it must be the white people who are pulling the strings.