I am the editor and publisher of local news website Wedge LIVE, which was mentioned in your recent article “Neighborhood meetings: To record or not record.” Cedar-Isles-Dean Neighborhood Association President Mary Pattock says she was quoted out of context at a public meeting, and that this is why she opposes making full recordings of her organization’s meetings available to the public. I don’t understand this line of reasoning. The best remedy for a perceived lack of context is making it possible to hear the full context.

I commend the Kingfield Neighborhood Association for doing the extra work to involve as many people as possible in the conversations that happen at their city-funded neighborhood organization. A simple disclaimer at the beginning of every meeting should be sufficient notice that what happens at these public meetings is, in fact, public.

John Edwards

Lowry Hill East