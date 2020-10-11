Support the police

Your recent article “Robbery pattern persists” features some statistics in reporting on robbery, carjacking and “violent crime” in general in our area.

Your reporter cites the influence of “economic hardship, closed schools and added social stressors” as part of the explanation for increases in these crimes. Fair enough.

In the only examples presented, he goes on to specifically reference two carjacking incidents in the Uptown area. In the first a hair stylist was punched, kicked and thrown to the ground before her car was stolen. A similar carjacking attempt there soon followed.