It’s been months since George Floyd was killed. While many are still wrangling for systemic change, I am reflecting on what has changed in me. My community’s response to this tragedy revealed how I had grown numb to Black death.

When Eric Garner, Sandra Bland, Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown were killed, I recognized each death was tragically unjust. Each death was a painful reminder of how my own complexion could leave me vulnerable. In each case, people marched, but I had too little faith in those methods to get involved. I sympathized with their goals, but I did not believe marchers could mount the strength to change the power structures they were up against.

Social media has shown so many Black people die after routine police stops — I think I distanced myself from the emotion of it in order to cope. I stopped myself from declaring my right to live because I didn’t think people in power cared to listen. I never had hope in these deaths prompting societal change.