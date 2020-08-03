Not a ‘celebrity’

When I first met (back in early May via Zoom because of COVID-19) with 5th Congressional District candidate Antone Melton-Meaux, I knew right away that I wasn’t just talking to someone who would say anything that he thought I wanted to hear just to get my support. Antone listened to me and he will listen to ALL of us here in the 5th District.

As the most visible Muslim public official in Minnesota prior to the election of Rep. Keith Ellison, I could see that Antone understood how much I valued the important interfaith relationships that we’ve built here in Minnesota over the last three decades. Antone will ensure that our district reclaims its legacy of having a representative in Congress who is faithful, responsive and accountable to all the people of the 5th District. I’m encouraged to see that Antone has drawn upon his experience as a pastor and student of Hebrew and is already starting to rebuild those recently strained relationships within our faith communities.

Interestingly in our conversation, Antone came across as a quiet, deliberate, and thoughtful person. He’s definitely not an “attention grabber,” which some people may view as a negative. However, I appreciate the fact that Antone isn’t interested in being a “celebrity politician” who thinks that he’s greater than the sum of all the people who will elect him.

As a professional mediator, Antone has the experience and the temperament that will bring people together and not further divide us. That’s why I’m endorsing Antone Melton-Meaux as the congressman that we need to represent us in the United States House of Representatives.

Matthew Ramadan

Matthew Ramadan is the former first vice chair of the Metropolitan Council (District 7) and the founding imam of Masjid An-Nur, one of the first mosques in Minneapolis.