Leading on climate

I’ve had the privilege to team up with Rep. Ilhan Omar since she was elected to office, and she is a strong partner for residents in Southwest Minneapolis.

As your representative in the Minnesota House, I know how much our community cares about clean energy. I’ve collaborated with Rep. Omar on this issue because she is a national leader on climate change who knows how to get things done.

I attended a Climate & Clean Energy panel Ilhan hosted in Uptown featuring local and national elected officials, experts and more than 500 constituents. I greatly appreciated her bringing us together. And because it was Ilhan organizing the event, the room was packed with hundreds of folks who wanted to take part in this vital conversation.

Ilhan’s leadership is apparent in the 18 bills she’s introduced, including legislation to end the waste crisis that is fueling climate change. Her MEALS act, which provides more than 20 million kids with school lunches, was signed into law as part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. In addition, she drafted legislation for The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which recently passed the House. The bill includes her Federal Relief Fund to help communities rebuild, which is greatly needed in Minneapolis following the recent civil unrest

There’s no question Ilhan stands out, but it’s hard not to when you’re the first Black woman from Minnesota to serve in Congress, the first African-born member of Congress and one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress. But Ilhan uses her platform deftly to improve the quality of life for Minnesotans and all Americans, not just the wealthy few.

I am excited to vote for Ilhan in the primary because I know she will continue to be our partner and fight for our community.

Rep. Jamie Long

District 61B