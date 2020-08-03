Another friend of Fred

Thank you for the piece on the Lake Street post office! I’ve viewed Fred Brombach as a staple of the neighborhood for the 15 years I’ve lived in the South Uptown/Lyndale area. As others mentioned, chores at the post office can be tedious, but Fred, speaking numerous languages with ease to his customers, put a smile on everyone’s face. Quick with a joke, he’d talk at auctioneer speed, listing off other things you might need that day or, if you were dropping off a package, amusing you with a list of potential hazards. I’ve thought of him whenever I passed the post office over this last month, and I didn’t know if I’d ever see him again. I was so surprised to see his name, and it really made my day that you were able to find him for this article.

Cinnamon Whaley

Lyndale