Eliminating bus fares

I was glad to see coverage of transit issues in the March 19 issue in this article. Unfortunately, it fails to mention a key tactic in increasing public transit ridership: free fare. Some cities (Kansas City and Olympia) have already moved forward with eliminating fares. Here in the Twin Cities, well under half of the operating budget for Metro Transit comes from fares, with the lion’s share coming from state and local funding. I hope that future articles will acknowledge this and draw attention to the possibility of making all public transportation free in our area.

David Feldmann, South Uptown

David Feldmann is a Metro Transit bus driver.

