Inexcusable delays

Shame on the Minneapolis Park Board members for not showing up at a meeting at which they knew a vote would be held to approve a new vendor in the Trailhead restaurant space at Theodore Wirth Park (“Park Board’s delays strain relationship with Loppet Foundation,” Feb. 6 issue, page A5). Leaving the Trailhead’s restaurant space vacant through the facility’s prime winter months has not only been a loss for hundreds of park visitors; it has also resulted in lost revenue for the city’s parks. Repeated delays by the Minneapolis Park Board in filling this space is inexcusable and makes it apparent Park Board members do not appreciate what the Loppet and the Trailhead mean to so many citizens. If Park Board members cannot get their act together to approve a vendor for this space, they must be incompetent and should be replaced.

Judith Forbes

Lynnhurst