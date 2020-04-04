Environmental resources still available during pandemic

While local governments and organization have been cancelling Earth Day events and in-person workshops because of the corona- virus pandemic, there are still ways Southwest Minneapolis residents can stay involved with environment-related initiatives.

The coalition Blue Thumb, for example, has moved its annual series of workshops about planting turf alternatives and creating resilient yards and healthy soil online. The workshops cost $15.

Attendees of the resilient-yard workshops will still have the opportunity to receive one-on-one assistance from experts. They will receive that assistance over video conferencing. Call 651-699-2426 to register for a workshop.