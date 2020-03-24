Wedge organics program inspires state bill

A bill from Rep. Frank Hornstein (District 61A) would provide $5 million for organics- recycling projects targeted at people who live in multifamily buildings.

Hornstein, who wrote the bill with leaders of the Lowry Hill East effort, said the funding would make it easier for multifamily-building residents to recycle organics, something many can’t currently do.

“This opportunity to do something really beneficial for the environment and the planet should be available for people who live in multifamily buildings,” he said.

Organics recycling is the process of reusing food scraps and other biodegradable items, such as egg shells, paper towels and pizza boxes. The recycled materials are often made into compost, though food scraps can be used as animal feed.

Organic materials comprise about a third of the waste stream, Hornstein said. When landfilled, they generate methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

In Minneapolis, the city offers weekly curb- side organic-waste collection for people who live in one- to four-unit buildings but not for residents of five-plus-unit buildings.

There are seven city-run organics drop-off sites, including two in Southwest Minneapolis,