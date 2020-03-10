Burroughs Fix-It Clinic set for March 14

Hennepin County will hold a Fix-It Clinic from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Burroughs Community School.

Attendees will get help and advice from volunteers on fixing small household appliances, clothing, electronics, mobile devices and more — all for no cost.

Items have to be small enough that attendees can carry them into the event. Attendees are encouraged to bring specific tools and supplies they think may help with their repair jobs.

Items that have been repaired at previous clinics have included DVD players, blenders, stereos, sewing machines and toasters.

Hennepin County has held 85 Fix-It clinics since 2012, with volunteers logging nearly 10,100 hours.

Visit tinyurl.com/burroughsfixit to learn more and to see a list of future Fix-It clinics.