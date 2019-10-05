What makes public green space safe?

A south-facing view of the Midtown Greenway below the Bloomington Avenue bridge. The fencing was put up over the summer in response to residential safety complaints of drug sales and sex work. Meanwhile, unfenced bridges elsewhere on the greenway continue to be used for shelter by homeless Greenway occupants and other users. Photo by Mira Klein

The Midtown Greenway is host to a tangled collision of public uses, both sanctioned and illicit. At different points along the trail, the narrow corridor is home to long-distance runners, sex workers, bike commuters, opioid users, homeless communities and weary workers on lunch break.

This collision is especially contentious in the spaces underneath the bridges that cross over the Greenway. They are unsanctioned gathering points. Particularly for people without permanent shelter, the bridges provide a reprieve from summer heat and a dry place to sleep at night.

Over recent months these tensions rose to new heights. “This summer has reached an unprecedented level, at least in the perception of illegal activity,” said Jessica Galatz, principal planning analyst with the Hennepin County Regional Railroad Authority, which owns the corridor and manages its unpaved sections. The physical evidence includes debris and encampments, all of which have stirred up negative feelings in Greenway users and neighborhood residents, Galatz explained.

“I think the neighbors are feeling under siege,” said Soren Jensen, executive director of the Midtown Greenway Coalition. “They are frustrated. They don’t know what to do. They aren’t seeing action from the city or the county.”

Neighbors on and near the 2900 block of Bloomington Avenue are especially frustrated, as the Star Tribune reported earlier this year. And they have increasingly identified nearby access to the Greenway as a conduit for these activities, calling for better management of the nearby bridge underpass and adjoining staircase as a means of addressing street-level concerns.

After a series of early summer meetings involving Hennepin County, Ward 9 Council Member Alondra Cano’s office, the local Minneapolis police precinct and neighborhood groups including the Midtown Greenway Coalition and the South Minneapolis Community Safety Coalition, the decision was made to fence off one side underneath the Bloomington Avenue bridge. Ultimately, Cano said, it was neighborhood safety complaints that prompted the action.

In addition to calls received by her office, a coalition of East African residents of a nearby apartment building submitted a petition to the county asking for the closure of the Bloomington Avenue staircase. Building residents declined to speak to media.

“It took me a while to appreciate the seriousness of the issue here,” Cano said. Three years into her first term, Cano is focusing more energy on dispersing illicit activity alongside investments in long-term solutions.

“We’re throwing everything in the kitchen sink at this,” she said. “The fencing is just one step. We need to relieve the pressure here.”

From chain link to tree-lined

While there is consensus that sustainable, long-term solutions are necessary, short-term actions become frequent placeholders.

In addition to fencing like the chain link that went up under Bloomington, for example, the county also funds biohazard cleanups and encampment removals. Galatz estimated that encampment removals along the Greenway happened on a weekly basis this summer. Other tactics include vegetation removal and an increased police presence.

As the National Recreation and Park Association wrote in January 2019, short-term responses to homelessness in parks and other public spaces are not just neutral actions.