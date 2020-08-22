I-35W bridge’s artistry evokes what the freeway gouged

When it came to designing the artistic elements of the new pedestrian bridge over Interstate 35W at East 40th Street, Seitu Jones didn’t have to be taught what the freeway destroyed.

“I grew up around freeway construction, and freeway disruption as well,” said Jones, who was raised within blocks of the rebuilt bridge.

The original bridge to span the freeway at 40th Street was built in the 1960s. It was far narrower than current standards require for a foot/bike bridge. Chain-link fence curved inward at the top, imparting claustrophobia.

The new bridge is part of MnDOT’s 35W@94 project. The project grew out of a push by Lake Street area interests for better access to and from the freeway. But it’s now grown far beyond that with bridge and ramp rebuilds, the reweaving of lanes and stormwater work.

The replacement footbridge is far wider, with an airy open-top feel. The artistic contri- butions from Jones are financed by state road aid money that supplemented the city’s public arts project budget.

Although the new bridge opened to the public last October, the final artistic touches designed by Jones are just being added to the foot and bike span.