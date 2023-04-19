Virginia Waterfalls: 10 of the Most Stunning Cascades

Is there anything better than a waterfall to make your day out in nature better? The state of Virginia is home to several beautiful waterfalls that are worth exploring. In this article, we explore the most stunning water cascades of so that you know exactly where you go.

The Most Stunning Waterfalls in Virginia

Check out these fascinating cascades if you want to marvel at some of the best natural areas that Virginia has to offer:

1. Crabtree Falls

Located in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests near Montebello, Crabtree Falls is one of the tallest waterfalls in Virginia, with a total height of 1,200 feet. It is a series of cascading waterfalls along a well-maintained trail that offers breathtaking views of the falls and the surrounding lush forest. The trail is about 2.5 miles long and has several overlooks where you can stop and enjoy the beauty of the falls along the way. Crabtree Falls is a popular spot for hiking, photography, and picnicking.

2. Dark Hollow Falls

Situated in Shenandoah National Park, Dark Hollow Falls is a picturesque waterfall that plunges approximately 70 feet into a rocky gorge. The falls are easily accessible via a moderate 1.4-mile round-trip hike from the parking area along Skyline Drive. The trail winds through a dense forest and offers beautiful views of the falls from multiple vantage points. Dark Hollow Falls is especially stunning during the fall when the surrounding trees are ablaze with colorful foliage.

3. Cascades Falls

Located in the Cascades Recreation Area near Pembroke, Cascades Falls is a series of waterfalls and cascades that flow along Little Stony Creek. The trail to the falls is about 4 miles round-trip and takes you through a lush forest, across bridges, and over boardwalks. The main waterfall, Upper Cascades, is a 66-foot cascade that is particularly stunning. The trail also offers several opportunities for swimming, wading, and rock hopping, making it a great spot for a refreshing summer adventure.

4. Falling Spring Falls

You will find the Falling Spring Falls in Alleghany County, a breathtaking waterfall that drops approximately 80 feet over a sheer cliff face. It is easily visible from the road and has a small pull-off where you can park and take in the view. The falls are fed by an underground stream that emerges from a cave at the top of the cliff, adding to their unique beauty. Falling Spring Falls is particularly stunning after rainfall when the water flow is at its fullest.

5. Whiteoak Canyon Falls

Located in Shenandoah National Park, Whiteoak Canyon Falls is a series of six waterfalls that flow along Whiteoak Canyon. The falls range in height from 35 to 86 feet and are accessed via a challenging 4.6-mile round-trip hike that involves steep ascents and descents. The trail takes you through a scenic gorge with lush vegetation and offers several swimming holes along the way. The upper falls are particularly stunning, with their multi-tiered cascades and clear turquoise pools.

6. Overall Run Falls

Also in Shenandoah National Park, Overall Run Falls is the tallest waterfall in Virginia, with a total drop of approximately 93 feet. It is accessed via a challenging 6.4-mile round-trip hike that offers panoramic views of the Shenandoah Valley and ends at the base of the falls. The waterfall is particularly spectacular after rainfall when the water flow is at its peak, and it offers great opportunities for photography and relaxation.

7. Apple Orchard Falls

Located in the Jefferson National Forest near Buchanan, Apple Orchard Falls is a scenic waterfall that drops approximately 200 feet over a series of cascades and plunges. It is accessed via a 3.5-mile round-trip hike that takes you through a beautiful forest, across a footbridge, and along a rocky trail. The waterfall is surrounded by lush vegetation and offers great photo opportunities, especially during the fall when the surrounding trees are in their autumn colors.

8. Doyles River Falls

Yet another cascade in Shenandoah National Park, Doyles River Falls is a picturesque waterfall that consists of Upper and Lower Doyles River Falls. The Upper Falls drop approximately 28 feet, and the Lower Falls drops approximately 63 feet, with both offering stunning views. The falls are accessed via a 3.4-mile round-trip hike that involves some steep sections but rewards you with beautiful vistas of the falls and the surrounding valley.

9. Jones Run Falls

You guessed it, it is one more waterfall present in the Shenandoah National Park. Jones Run Falls is a serene waterfall that drops approximately 42 feet and is surrounded by moss-covered rocks and lush greenery. It is accessed via a 3.2-mile round-trip hike that takes you through a scenic forest and along Jones Run, with the falls serving as the highlight of the hike. Jones Run Falls is a peaceful spot for nature lovers and offers opportunities for photography and relaxation.

10. South River Falls

Last but certainly not least that the Shenandoah National Park has in store the South River Falls. This is a stunning waterfall that drops approximately 83 feet and is known for its impressive rock formations. It is accessed via a 2.6-mile round-trip hike that involves some moderate inclines and takes you through a picturesque forest. The falls can be viewed from a platform at the top, and there is also a trail that leads to the base of the falls, offering a unique perspective.

Conclusion

These 10 are the most stunning waterfalls that Virginia has in store. Each of them offers its own unique beauty and charm, making them worth exploring for nature enthusiasts and photography enthusiasts alike. Do check for updated information and trail conditions before visiting, and always practice Leave No Trace principles to help protect these natural wonders. Happy waterfall hunting and make sure to get enough photos!