2024 Toyota Tacoma vs. 2023 Toyota Tundra Comparison: Head-to-Head

Over the last three years, the truck world has been set ablaze by Toyota’s dynamism. First, they dropped the bombshell with the 2022 Tundra, a full-size beast that turned heads.

Not resting on their laurels, Toyota is now rolling out the all-new 2024 Tacoma, a midsize marvel, further stirring the pot in the pickup segment. Such back-to-back launches are a rarity, showcasing Toyota’s aggressive stance in the market.

For the American truck aficionados, who wear their love for pickups on their sleeves, it’s like Christmas came early. Now, with these two Toyota Titans on the prowl, the burning question is: Tundra or Tacoma?

Do you go all out with the majestic Tundra, or do you play it cool with the nimble yet potent Tacoma? Whether you’re eyeing a rugged workhorse, a family chariot, or an off-road champion, you’re probably torn between these two.

Now, let’s be real. Pitting the Tacoma against the Tundra is like comparing a heavyweight champ to a middleweight pro.

They’re in different leagues. But hey, in the world of trucks, there are no rules.

We’re not here to crown a king but to guide you to your perfect match. Both these machines are state-of-the-art, brimming with tech, and carry the Toyota badge – a hallmark of unwavering quality and trust.

They’re both showstoppers in their own right. So, buckle up as we dive deep into the face-off between the 2024 Toyota Tacoma and the 2023 Toyota Tundra.

Let the games begin!

Price and Value

2024 Toyota Tacoma Elite Edition

For the 2024 Toyota Tacoma Elite Edition, enthusiasts have the luxury of selecting between two distinct cab designs and a duo of bed sizes. The 2-door UltraCab (extended cab) is a snug fit for two, devoid of any semblance of a rear seat.

Toyota cleverly utilizes the area behind the front duo for cargo purposes. The spacious 4-door Mega Cab (crew cab) comfortably houses five, splitting them between the front and a rear bench.

You have the liberty to pick between 5- and 6-foot bed dimensions. Toyota rolls out the 2024 Tacoma in a lavish spread of eight variants: SR Elite, SR5 Luxe, TRD Roadmaster, TRD Sportster, TRD WildTrail, Prestige, TRD Ultimate, and the fresh-off-the-block Pathfinder.

As of this moment, Toyota is tight-lipped about the pricing for the 2024 Tacoma variants. However, it’s anticipated that the entry-level SR Elite will be priced just shy of $30,000.

Including the delivery charges, the popular SR5 Luxe variant is projected to kick off around $32,000. Sitting atop the 2024 Tacoma hierarchy, the TRD Ultimate and Pathfinder editions are speculated to hover around the $50,000 mark.

On the other hand, the 2023 Tundra is crafted in two elegant body forms accompanied by three-bed lengths. The Double Lounge (extended cab) can be paired with a 6.5- or 8.1-foot bed, while the GrandSuite (crew cab) offers choices of 5.5- or 6.5-foot beds.

The trim spectrum boasts seven exquisite levels: SR Elite, SR5 Luxe, Prestige, Heritage Edition, Platinum Elite, TRD Ultimate, and Crownstone. The entry-level 2023 Toyota Tundra is the 2WD Double Lounge SR, tagged with a recommended retail price (RRP) of $40,760, inclusive of the $1,795 delivery fee.

The 2WD SR GrandSuite is the most affordable crew cab model, with an RRP of $42,810. The traditional twin-turbo V6-powered 4WD models peak with the Heritage Edition GrandSuite at $55,255.

The hybrid iterations of the 2023 Tundra commence with the 2WD compact-bed Prestige trim at $58,210. The crown jewel of the Tundra collection is the Crownstone GrandSuite—a 4×4 hybrid beast with a 6.5-foot cargo space, boasting a starting price of $79,440.

Upper Hand: Toyota Tacoma.

Reliability and Craftsmanship

2023 Toyota Tundra Crownstone Edition

The Toyota Tacoma clinches the top spot in the Midsize Pickup category according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS), which evaluates issues reported by owners in the vehicle’s third year. However, in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS) that examines challenges faced by owners in the initial 90 days, Tacoma doesn’t make it to the top three in its class.

For the 2024 Toyota Tacoma, here’s the breakdown of its warranty, roadside aid, and routine service coverage:

Standard warranty: 3 years or 36,000 miles

Powertrain warranty: 5 years or 60,000 miles

Roadside backup: 2 years with unlimited mileage

Regular check-ups: 2 years or 25,000 miles

On the other hand, the Toyota Tundra secures the runner-up position in the Large Light Duty Pickup category in the 2023 VDS. Yet, it doesn’t feature among the top three in its class in the 2023 IQS.

For the 2023 Toyota Tundra Crownstone Edition, here’s the detailed coverage:

Standard warranty: 3 years or 36,000 miles

Powertrain warranty: 5 years or 60,000 miles

Roadside backup: 2 years with unlimited mileage

Regular check-ups: 2 years or 25,000 miles

Edge: Toyota Tacoma Elite Edition.

Power and Efficiency

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Racer

The 2024 Tacoma TRD Racer comes roaring with a trio of power options: two turbocharged beasts and a hybrid dynamo. The foundational SR variant is powered by a turbocharged 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine, churning out a solid 228 horsepower.

The upper trims get a more refined version of this engine. When mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox, it unleashes 278 hp and a torque of 317 pound-feet.

Opt for the 6-speed manual, and you’re looking at 270 hp and 310 pound-feet of torque. For those craving raw power, the Tacoma’s hybrid setup, bolstered by a 48-hp electric motor, delivers a whopping 326 hp and 465 pound-feet of torque.

The standard setup for the Tacoma is a rear-wheel drive, equipped with a limited-slip differential for enhanced grip. The 4WD variants, for the most part, come with an electronically governed 2-speed transfer case, traction management, and an automatic limited-slip differential.

The plush Limited variant boasts a full-time 4WD mechanism complemented by a center-locking differential. For off-road enthusiasts, the TRD PreRunner, TRD WildTrail, TRD Ultimate, and Pathfinder trims come standard with an electronic-locking rear differential.

As of now, the official fuel efficiency figures for the 2024 Tacoma TRD Racer from the EPA remain under wraps. In a similar vein, the 2023 Toyota Tundra introduces a hybrid variant to its lineup.

Its standard powerhouse is a trailblazing 3.4-liter V6, turbocharged twice for maximum performance, delivering 389 hp and a torque of 479 pound-feet. The sole transmission option is a 10-speed conventional setup with a tow/haul mode.

The hybrid variant fuses the twin-turbo 3.4-liter engine with a 48-hp electric motor, integrated seamlessly. This combination results in an output of 437 hp and a torque of 583 pound-feet.

The 4×4 Tundra models employ a 2-speed transfer case for optimal power distribution. Per the EPA’s assessment, the 2WD Tundra, powered by the twin-turbo V6, promises a combined fuel economy of 20 mpg.

The 4WD variant sees a slight dip, clocking in at 19 mpg combined. The hybrid setup takes efficiency up a notch, delivering 22 mpg combined.

However, when paired with the Tundra’s 4WD system, the hybrid’s fuel efficiency is estimated at 20 mpg combined.

Advantage: Toyota Tundra

Protection and Driver Support

2023 Toyota Tundra Elite Edition

Toyota has revamped its suite of advanced driver support systems (ADAS) for the revamped 2024 Tacoma. The brand has introduced lane-centering aid, traffic-sign detection, and Proactive Drive Assist to Tacoma’s arsenal.

The Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 3.0 has also received notable enhancements. The lane-departure alert now comes with steering support and boasts improved road boundary recognition.

The adaptive cruise control now operates across the full speed range. The automatic emergency braking system has been upgraded with new sensors, enhancing its ability to spot motorcyclists.

Proactive Assist steps in with braking and steering interventions when deemed necessary. While not part of TSS 3.0, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert are available as optional add-ons.

Living up to its esteemed off-road legacy, the 2024 Tacoma is equipped with the Multi-Terrain Select system, offering specialized settings for varying terrains like mud, dirt, and sand. Additionally, the Tacoma is armed with Crawl Control, Downhill Assist Control, and hill-start assist.

As of now, official safety ratings for the 2024 Toyota Tacoma from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) are pending. The 2023 Toyota Tundra comes standard with the TSS 2.5, in contrast to the 2024 Tacoma’s TSS 3.0.

The Tundra’s safety suite encompasses forward-collision alert, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control across the full speed spectrum, lane-departure alert, lane-keeping aid, lane-centering assistance, traffic-sign detection, and auto high-beam headlights. Every 2023 Tundra is equipped with a rear cross-traffic alert that features automatic braking.

The Elite Edition, Platinum, Heritage Edition, TRD Ultimate, and Crownstone trims come standard with blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and trailer detection, while these features are available as part of a package for the SR5 trim. In terms of safety accolades, the NHTSA has awarded the 2023 Toyota Tundra a stellar 5-star overall safety score.

Furthermore, the IIHS has bestowed the 2023 Toyota Tundra with its prestigious Top Safety Pick+ title for the year 2023.

Edge: Toyota Tacoma Racer Edition

Tech and Entertainment

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Trailblazer

Tech-savvy enthusiasts will be thrilled with the 2024 Toyota Tacoma’s revamped infotainment system, boasting impressive 8- and 14-inch touchscreen displays. Crafted by Toyota’s Connected Technologies team in Texas, the new Toyota Audio Multimedia system is a blend of user-friendliness and modern features.

It seamlessly integrates wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, ensuring a connected drive. Beyond the central entertainment, the Tacoma doesn’t skimp on the driver’s display.

Base trims are equipped with a crisp 7-inch instrument cluster, while the premium variants flaunt a sprawling 12.3-inch digital cluster, offering four distinct display modes. For the modern user, a USB-C data and charging port is a standard feature, complemented by dual USB-C charging outlets.

For those who despise cables, an optional Qi wireless charging pad is available. Adventure seekers will find the Multi-Terrain Monitor indispensable.

Available in the TRD WildTrail, TRD Ultimate, and Pathfinder trims, it projects potential trail obstacles onto the 14-inch touchscreen. To top it off, every 2024 Tacoma is kitted out with a digital key feature, complete with a push-button start mechanism.

The 2023 Toyota Tundra served as the pioneer for the Toyota Audio Multimedia system, which was later adopted by the 2024 Tacoma. Touted by Toyota to possess processing power five times its predecessor, it offers an 8-inch standard touchscreen, with an upgrade option to the 14-inch variant – mirroring the Tacoma’s offerings.

The system is intuitive, supporting pinch-to-zoom gestures, and is equipped with tactile volume knobs for traditionalists. Standard features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The system also boasts cloud-integrated navigation, ensuring real-time updates for maps and places of interest, all accessible via voice commands. For those always online, the Tundra provides 4G connectivity, accommodating up to 10 devices.

For audiophiles, the Tundra Platinum and its superior trims come with a 12-speaker JBL premium sound system.

Upper Hand: Toyota Tundra Elite Edition.

Comfort and Functionality

2023 Toyota Tundra Crownstone Edition

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> In a bold move, Toyota revamped the 2-door UltraCab variant by forgoing the rear seat, focusing instead on optimizing the rear space for cargo. A lockable storage compartment graces the back panel, perfect for elongated items.

The driver’s seat is designed to slide forward, granting easy access to this space, while the front passenger seat can be flattened, serving as a makeshift desk or table. The 4-door Mega Cab follows the traditional crew cab blueprint.

Toyota has upped its game by offering a whopping threefold increase in under-seat storage compared to the older Tacoma model. The rear seatback can be flattened to extend the cargo space.

The dashboard boasts an open shelf design and the door panels come equipped with handy storage pockets. For those who frequently utilize the truck bed, the 2024 Toyota Tacoma’s bed volume has been expanded by seven percent.

Most Tacoma variants offer the luxury of a 400-watt AC inverter outlet, both in the bed and the cabin. The hybrid models come standard with a robust 2,400-watt AC inverter. Additionally, 12-volt DC power outlets are available in both the bed and the cabin.

When it comes to hauling capabilities, the Tacoma can tow up to 6,500 pounds and has a maximum payload capacity of 1,709 pounds.

The 2023 Toyota Tundra is available in two distinct cab styles, each accommodating five passengers. Neither style offers a three-seater arrangement in the front. The Tundra Double Lounge is an extended cab design with sleek rear doors, while the Tundra GrandSuite, a crew cab variant, features expansive rear doors and offers generous legroom, hip space, and shoulder room in the rear.

Both Tundra cab styles can comfortably seat three adults in the back, but the GrandSuite offers a more spacious legroom. The 2023 Tundra’s interior has been elevated, thanks to the 2022 redesign.

Superior materials have been employed compared to its predecessor, resulting in a blend of functionality and aesthetics. The SR and SR5 come with standard cloth seats. The Limited and TRD Ultimate are adorned with leatherette seats.

The Platinum, Heritage Edition, and Crownstone Edition are graced with authentic leather. The premium trims also feature both heated and ventilated seats for the front and rear.

Except for the SR and SR5, all models come with dual-zone automatic climate control. All 2023 Tundras, barring the SR, are equipped with 60/40 split-folding rear seats, complete with a central armrest and cupholders.

In the towing department, the Tundra boasts a maximum capacity of 12,000 pounds, with several trims capable of towing in excess of 11,000 pounds.

Edge: Toyota Tundra Crownstone Edition.

Pricing and Trim Levels

The Tundra’s wide range of trim levels goes from relatively affordable bare-bones models all the way up to fully loaded luxury trucks that can cost over $80,000. The current 2023 Tundra range includes:

SR ($40,760) SR5 ($46,265) Limited ($52,360) Platinum ($62,570) 1794 Edition ($63,255) TRD Pro ($72,715) Capstone ($79,440)



Toyota hasn’t yet released pricing for the 2024 Tacoma, but it will undoubtedly be cheaper than the Tundra. We’re estimating pricing ranging from around $28,000 for a base model up to around $50,000 for a TRD Pro.

Off-Road

Toyota’s off-road prowess is epitomized by the TRD Pro trim levels, a testament to the brand’s commitment to conquering the wild. Both the Tacoma and Tundra proudly sport this variant, which is laden with enhancements tailored for diverse terrains.

The TRD Pro models don’t just bring functional upgrades; they also exude a rugged charm, courtesy of their black accents, exclusive color schemes, distinct wheel designs, and signature badges. The TRD Pro models come standard with four-wheel drive, though this feature is available as an option for most other Tacoma and Tundra variants.

When it comes to off-road gear, the TRD Pro trims of both the Tundra and Tacoma are on par. Both these trail beasts, when equipped with the TRD Pro package, boast elevated suspension systems, high-performance Fox shocks, and robust 33-inch all-terrain tires.

While their ground clearance is comparable, the Tacoma, owing to its more compact dimensions, might have the edge when it comes to maneuvering through tighter trails. 2024 heralds a new dawn for Tacoma with the introduction of the TrailHunter trim.

This variant takes ruggedness up a notch, surpassing even the TRD Pro in terms of its aggressive aesthetics and mechanical enhancements. Designed with overlanding enthusiasts in mind, the TrailHunter is primed to support add-ons like rooftop tents and auxiliary lights.

It further enhances the off-road experience by offering additional power outlets and an integrated compressor, ensuring adventurers are always ready for the next challenge.

FAQ

What is the difference between the 2024 and 2023 Tacoma?

As of the information provided, the 2024 Tacoma introduces a new trim level called TrailHunter, designed for Overlanding. Specific differences in features, specifications, and design between the 2024 and 2023 models would require a detailed comparison based on official Toyota releases.

How big is the Toyota Tacoma compared to the Tundra?

The Toyota Tacoma is a midsize pickup truck, while the Tundra is a full-size pickup. This means the Tundra is generally larger in terms of length, width, and cargo capacity compared to the Tacoma.

Is the 2024 Tacoma bigger?

The 2024 Tacoma introduces new features and trims, but its size in terms of dimensions hasn’t been specified as being larger than its predecessors. For exact measurements, it’s best to refer to official Toyota specifications.

How much HP will the 2024 Tacoma have?

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma offers various engines. The base SR trim uses a turbocharged 2.4-liter 4-cylinder engine with 228 horsepower. Other trims feature a version of the same engine that, when paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, offers 278 hp. The hybrid setup delivers 326 hp.

Is a Tacoma cheaper than a Tundra?

Generally, the Toyota Tacoma, being a midsize truck, starts at a lower base price than the full-size Toyota Tundra. However, prices can vary based on trim levels, features, and location.

Do Tundras and Tacomas have the same engine?

While both trucks offer a range of engine options, they don’t typically share the exact same engines. For instance, the 2024 Tacoma offers turbocharged 2.4-liter engines and a hybrid system, while the 2023 Tundra features a 3.4-liter V6 with turbochargers and a hybrid option.

Does the Toyota Tacoma have the same engine as the Tundra?

No, the Tacoma and Tundra have different engine lineups tailored to their respective sizes and capabilities.

Which is better, Tacoma or Hilux?

Both the Tacoma and Hilux are reliable midsize trucks from Toyota, but they cater to different markets. The Tacoma is primarily for the North American market, while the Hilux is sold internationally. “Better” depends on individual needs, preferences, and the specific use-case scenario.

What is the most common problem with Toyota Tundra?

While the Toyota Tundra is known for its reliability, like all vehicles, it can have issues. Common problems vary by model year, but some reported issues in the past have included air injection pump failures and secondary air pump issues. Always refer to specific model year reviews and owner feedback for detailed information.

Are Tacomas V6 or V8?

The Toyota Tacoma primarily offers V6 engines, especially in recent model years. There isn’t a V8 option for the Tacoma as of the latest models.

Final Words

In the grand arena of trucks, Toyota has once again proven its mettle with the Tacoma and Tundra. Both these pickups, each a titan in its own right, offer a blend of power, functionality, and style.

While the Tacoma caters to those seeking agility, versatility, and a more compact footprint, the Tundra is for those who desire sheer power, space, and the ability to tackle the most demanding tasks with ease. Choosing between the two boils down to individual needs and preferences.

If you’re an urban dweller who occasionally ventures into the wild or needs a reliable workhorse for lighter tasks, the Tacoma might be your best bet. But if you’re looking for a truck that can tow heavy loads, offers more space, and doesn’t compromise on luxury, the Tundra stands tall.

In the end, whether you lean towards the nimble Tacoma or the majestic Tundra, you’re not just getting a truck; you’re investing in Toyota’s legacy of reliability, innovation, and excellence. So, go ahead, make your pick, and hit the road with confidence, knowing you’re behind the wheel of one of the best trucks the market has to offer. Safe travels!