2024 Toyota RAV4: Could This Be the Game-Changer in Next-Gen SUV Evolution?

The new Toyota RAV4 is knocking on our doors. Yes, we are talking about a new and upcoming model, but many facts about this compact SUV are already well-known. According to motortrend.com, we are talking about a carryover model from the previous year. This information makes sense knowing that Toyota did a serious makeover on this model just last year. So, what can we tell you about the incoming RAV4?

Important Note: The latest RAV4 model from Toyota is yet to greet us. But,talking about this type of vehicle always starts months prior to the official release. The situation is the same this time around, so join us as we collect the information regarding Toyota RAV4 from all over the web and speculate about all the novelties that might come our way.

Our Opinion

We are talking about one of the most beloved Toyota SUVs out there. In essence, you could argue that this model doesn’t bring anything extraordinary to the plate this time around. But the things that make it a bestseller year in and year out are still there. It’s practical, yet modern. For everyday drivers, it is everything an SUV needs to be and that is the fact that rates it high in our hearts.

Friendly but durable, economical, and full of tech features, the RAV4 comes with a recently updated infotainment system that can cater to everyone’s needs. Before we move toward the interior, let’s talk about what this SUV packs under the hood.

Engine And Performance

As we already said, this model will be much like the previous option in many departments. Powertrain is one of them. Both us and thecarconnection.com are on the same page here. The engine options will be identical to what we have with the 2023 MY. We’re talking about a 2.5-liter inline four-cylinder mill that packs 203hp and 184 lb-ft of torque. This is the powertrain option for the majority of gasoline-only RAV4 options. In terms of performance, it can reach 0-60 mph in only 8.2 seconds. Their off-road RAV4 TRD version is a bit heavier so it reaches this speed in 8.5 seconds.

In terms of fuel economy, the Toyota RAV4 will satisfy the buyer as usual. It will round up 28-30 mpg when you combine city/highway drive, but it will all depend on the powertrain and trim you select. In this department, the car shouldn’t move far away from the previous model year.

Insides of The RAV4

Good people from edmunds.com who had the opportunity to test this vehicle praised it for the amount of room it offers, almost ideal driving position, and unparalleled ease of getting in and out of the SUV. The downsides are the first seats that are mounted high.

Yes, they can be power-adjusted but their install position can be tricky, especially for taller people. But, with all the right adjustments per person, the visibility of this car is quite amazing and is close to the highest standards in the industry.

Once you’ve adjusted your seating, you can move toward enjoying the classy interior and technology the new RAV4 provides. We’re talking about a seamless combination of modern touchscreens and fixed buttons that offer an unprecedented level of ease of use.

What you might dislike is that despite being a new model pieces of the infotainment system might appear outdated. Furthermore, if you’re a fan of a good to great sound system you’ll have to upgrade the one RAV4 offers or get used to living with the mediocre one this model offers.

As far as tech goes you’ll be glad to hear it comes fully integrable with both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also features auto-emergency braking, lane-keeping assistance, and automatic high beams, all of it perfectly tuned to Toyota’s own Entune software.

Toyota RAV4 Price and Release Date

At the moment it remains unclear just how much the new RAV4 cost. If we take a look at the prediction that can be found at thecarconnection.com the starting point for a base model should be around $29,000. This price was formed based on last year’s model with an added pinch of inflation. As far as the Japanese manufacturer is concerned there is no official information released as of yet.

Also, no one knows when the new model will be released. The consensus all over the web, including reputable websites, social media platforms, and forums is that it will be released during the fall of 2024. While the precise date is yet to be released, we can feel that the wait is almost over.