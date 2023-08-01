Top 10 Cars Featured In The Fast And The Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

“Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift, the third adrenaline-pumping chapter in the globally acclaimed Fast and Furious saga, is a cinematic masterpiece that has left an indelible mark on both the film industry and the world of automotive enthusiasts. This movie is not just about high-speed chases and daring stunts; it’s a symphony of roaring engines, a ballet of burning rubber, and a testament to the sheer power and beauty of high-performance cars.

In this captivating article from CARHP, we delve into the heart of Tokyo Drift, exploring the top 10 automotive stars that stole the show and raced their way into our hearts. Each car, from the sleek, predatory Nissan 350Z to the timeless, muscular 1967 Ford Mustang, is more than just a vehicle. They are characters in their own right, each with their own unique narrative, personality, and a set of modifications that set them apart in the neon-lit, high-octane universe of Tokyo Drift.

These aren’t just cars; they are the embodiment of speed, power, and style, the mechanical beasts that roared and rumbled through the streets of Tokyo, leaving a trail of awe and excitement in their wake. They played a pivotal role in shaping the movie’s narrative, adding layers of depth to the storyline and driving the plot forward with their thunderous horsepower.

So, fasten your seatbelts, rev up your engines, and prepare to embark on a thrilling journey into the fascinating world of these remarkable machines. We’re not just talking about cars; we’re exploring legends, icons that have left a lasting impact on cinema and car culture alike. Get ready to feel the rush of the race, the thrill of the chase, and the exhilaration of drifting through the vibrant streets of Tokyo. Welcome to the world of Fast and Furious: Tokyo Drift.

The 2005 Volkswagen Touran, featured in Tokyo Drift, may not be the most expensive or the most powerful car in the movie, but it certainly holds its own when it comes to uniqueness and character. This car is a testament to the fact that it’s not always about the price tag or the horsepower; sometimes, it’s about the personality that a car brings to the table.

Finished in a vibrant shade of green and adorned with a distinctive Hulk theme, this minivan is as quirky as they come. It’s a standout star in its own right, a symbol of individuality and creativity amidst a sea of high-performance machines. This unconventional ride was piloted by the character Twinkie, who introduces Sean, our main protagonist, to the exhilarating world of drift racing for the first time.

The Touran we see on screen is largely in its stock form, but it’s far from ordinary. It’s been jazzed up with a plethora of external modifications, including a 3D Hulk punch on the rear door that adds a touch of whimsy and a dash of superhero flair. Under the hood, the minivan houses a 1.4-liter TSI four-cylinder engine that churns out a respectable 140 horsepower and 162 lb-ft of torque.

Despite its modest power output, the Touran is no slouch when it comes to performance. Independent testing revealed that it could sprint from 0 to 62 MPH in a respectable 9.8 seconds and reach a top speed of 124 MPH. It may not be the fastest car in Tokyo Drift, but it’s proof that even the underdogs can leave a lasting impression

9. 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback

1967 Ford Mustang Fastback Specs Price $21,317 Engine 2.6-liter twin-turbocharged V6 Horsepower 500 hp Torque N/A Transmission 5-speed manual 0-60 MPH 6.7 sec Top Speed N/A

The 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback holds the distinction of being one of the rare American muscle cars to grace the screen in Tokyo Drift. This iconic vehicle, originally owned by Major Boswell, Sean’s father, was found in a state of disrepair. However, it was destined for greatness as Sean and his team meticulously restored it from the ground up for the climactic final drift race in the movie.

The Mustang was given a new lease of life with a 2.6-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine, salvaged from the 2001 Nissan Silvia S15 Spec-S. This engine, originally sourced from a Skyline GT-R, found its way into the Mustang after Sean’s disastrous first drift race. The car was also fitted with a five-speed manual transmission, enhancing its performance capabilities.

Rumors suggest that the engine was fine-tuned to deliver a staggering 500 horsepower, enabling the Mustang to accelerate from 0 to 60 MPH in a swift 6.7 seconds. The movie cars were actually built from 1968 Ford Mustang models, with six replicas created for filming. Remarkably, all six survived the making of the movie and were later sold at auction.

8. 1971 Chevrolet Monte Carlo

1971 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Specs Price $23,878 Engine 5.7-liter V8 Horsepower 560 hp Torque N/A Transmission 4-speed manual 0-60 MPH 4.4 sec Top Speed N/A

The 1971 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, a true icon of the automotive world, made a spectacular appearance in Tokyo Drift, etching its image into the minds of car enthusiasts everywhere. This legendary beast roared onto the screen in the film’s opening act, piloted by the movie’s protagonist, Sean. The Monte Carlo went head-to-head with Clay’s Dodge Viper SRT-10 in a high-octane showdown that left audiences on the edge of their seats.

In a twist of fate, Sean’s Monte Carlo met a tragic end, succumbing to the rigors of the race and landing Sean in hot water with the law for his daredevil driving. The film employed two fully functional Monte Carlos, while the rest were mere shells, devoid of engines or fitted with modest V8 blocks.

The first of the two operational Monte Carlos was a mechanical marvel, boasting a Chevrolet 509 block engine that churned out a whopping 560 horsepower. This automotive titan could rocket from 0 to 60 MPH in a mere 4.4 seconds and complete a standing quarter-mile in a breathtaking 12 seconds flat, as per independent testing.

Its sibling, the second Monte Carlo, was no less impressive. It was equipped with a monstrous 572-cubic-inch Bill Mitchell crate engine, capable of producing a staggering 700 horsepower. The price tag for this cinematic star? A cool $23,878 in 1971, adjusted for inflation.

7. 1970 Plymouth Roadrunner GTX

1970 Plymouth Roadrunner GTX Specs Price $26,152 Engine 7.0-liter Hemi V8 Horsepower 425 hp Torque 490 lb-ft Transmission 4-speed manual 0-60 MPH 5.3 sec Top Speed 125 MPH

The 1970 Plymouth Roadrunner GTX, a true titan of the muscle car era, made a brief yet unforgettable cameo in Tokyo Drift. Despite its fleeting screen time in the post-credits scene, this automotive legend left an indelible mark on the film. The Roadrunner wasn’t seen drifting through the neon-lit streets of Japan, but rather, it was masterfully handled by none other than Dominic Toretto in the movie’s climactic final scenes. As per Dom’s own words, this beast of a car was a prize won from Han.

Under the hood of the Roadrunner GTX roared a mighty 440 cubic inch V8, a testament to the raw power of American muscle. This particular car was lent to the production by Steve Strope of Pure Vision Designs, adding a touch of authenticity to the film.

The movie version of the Roadrunner was equipped with the legendary Hemi V8, a powerhouse that churns out a solid 425 horsepower and a whopping 490 lb-ft of torque in its stock form. The car came with either a 4-speed manual transmission or a 3-speed automatic, but the movie star was a manual, adding to its raw, visceral appeal. According to independent testing, this muscle car can sprint from 0 to 60 MPH in a mere 5.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 125 MPH.

6. 2004 Mazda RX-8

2004 Mazda RX-8 Specs Price $26,680 Engine 1.3-liter rotary engine Horsepower 238 hp Torque 159 lb-ft Transmission 6-speed manual 0-60 MPH 6.4 sec Top Speed 145 MPH

The 2004 Mazda RX-8, a sleek and stylish speedster, was the ride of choice for Neela in Tokyo Drift. This car made a dazzling appearance in a thrilling night drift race sequence, leaving a trail of burning rubber and awestruck spectators in its wake. The RX-8, with its vibrant neon blue and black paint job, was a sight to behold under the Tokyo city lights.

The movie version of the RX-8 was not just about looks, though. It was fitted with a GReddy turbo kit and a high-performance Tanabe exhaust system, modifications that gave it a significant power boost and made it a formidable contender on the drift circuit. The car also sported a Veilside D1-GT body kit, adding to its aggressive, race-ready aesthetic.

In its stock form, the 2004 RX-8 was powered by a 1.3-liter rotary engine that produced 238 horsepower and 159 lb-ft of torque. According to independent testing, this nimble sports car could sprint from 0 to 60 MPH in just 6.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 145 MPH.

5. 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX

2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX Specs Price $31,399 Engine 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 Horsepower 286 hp Torque 289 lb-ft Transmission 5-speed manual 0-60 MPH 4.5 sec Top Speed 155 MPH

The 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX, a true icon of Japanese performance cars, played a pivotal role in Tokyo Drift. This particular vehicle holds a special place in the narrative as it was the car gifted to Sean by Han for his drift practice. One memorable scene features Sean attempting to master the art of drifting under the watchful eye of Keiichi Tsuchiya, the revered ‘Drift King’ of Japan. Tsuchiya’s cameo, complete with his cheeky remark, ‘You call that drifting?’, adds a touch of authenticity to the film.

The movie’s Lancer Evolution IX was expertly prepped by Formula Drift star Rhys Millen, who transformed it into a rear-wheel-drive car and made several mechanical modifications to enhance its drifting capabilities.

In its stock configuration, the Lancer Evolution IX was powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, producing a robust 286 horsepower and 289 lb-ft of torque. Independent testing revealed that this performance beast could sprint from 0 to 60 MPH in a mere 4.5 seconds and reach a top speed of 155 MPH.

4. 2002 Volkswagen Golf R32

2002 Volkswagen Golf R32 Specs Price $36,125 Engine 3.2-liter VR6 Horsepower 240 hp Torque 236 lb-ft Transmission 6-speed dual-clutch automatic 0-62 MPH 6.6 sec Top Speed 153 MPH

The 2002 Volkswagen Golf R32, a compact powerhouse, was the chosen ride of Reiko in Tokyo Drift. Reiko, a member of Han’s team, unfortunately, didn’t get her moment in the spotlight as the scene featuring her car was left on the cutting room floor. Despite this, the Golf R32 made a statement with its unique modifications, including Lamborghini-inspired scissor doors and a conversion to rear-wheel drive.

Under the hood, the Golf R32 packed a punch with a 3.2-liter powerplant. In its stock form, this hot hatch was powered by a 3.2-liter VR6 engine, producing 240 horsepower and 236 lb-ft of torque. According to independent testing, the Golf R32 could sprint from 0 to 62 MPH in a brisk 6.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 153 MPH.

Back in 2002, a brand new Golf R32 would set you back $36,125. The movie version, despite its unique modifications, doesn’t hold much value due to its lack of screen time and the fact that the modifications didn’t enhance its performance. Nonetheless, it remains a fascinating piece of Tokyo Drift trivia, a testament to the film’s dedication to showcasing a diverse range of performance cars.

3. 2001 Nissan Silvia S15 Spec-S

2001 Nissan Silvia S15 Spec-S Specs Price $40,990 Engine 2.0-liter inline-4 Horsepower 162 hp Torque 142 lb-ft Transmission 5-speed manual 0-60 MPH 7.7 sec Top Speed 143 MPH

The 2001 Nissan Silvia S15 Spec-S, affectionately dubbed ‘Mona Lisa’ in Tokyo Drift, was the second car that Sean, the film’s protagonist, tragically wrecked in his daring race against the Drift King, Takashi. This beautiful machine was loaned to Sean by Han, and it quickly became one of the most memorable cars in the movie, despite its unfortunate fate.

Unlike many of the other cars in the film, ‘Mona Lisa’ didn’t receive any performance-enhancing modifications. Instead, she was adorned with a custom paint job, aftermarket alloys, and a body kit, enhancing her visual appeal and making her a standout on the race track.

Under the hood, ‘Mona Lisa’ was powered by a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine, producing a respectable 162 horsepower and 142 lb-ft of torque. According to independent testing, this Japanese beauty could sprint from 0 to 60 MPH in 7.7 seconds and reach a top speed of 143 MPH.

2. 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z

2003 Nissan Fairlady Z Specs Price $44,900 Engine 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6 Horsepower 460 hp Torque N/A Transmission 5-speed manual 0-60 MPH N/A Top Speed 155 MPH

The 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z, known as the 350Z in the United States, was the undeniable star of Tokyo Drift. Two models of this iconic car graced the screen, each with its own distinct personality. The dark gray and black version was the steed of Takashi, the formidable Drift King (D.K.), while the second, a striking purple and gold model, was the ride of Morimoto, Takashi’s loyal sidekick. Takashi’s 350Z, the most powerful car in the movie, was given a performance boost and outfitted with a Top Secret G-Force widebody kit, making it a force to be reckoned with on the drift circuit. In its stock form, the 350Z was powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V6. For the movie, this engine was tuned to produce a staggering 460 horsepower. This high-performance machine is said to be capable of sprinting from 0 to 60 MPH in under 5.0 seconds and reaching a top speed of 155 MPH. Back in 2003, a brand new 350Z would set you back $44,900. However, the movie version of this car, with its unique modifications and cinematic pedigree, fetched a whopping $130,000 at auction a few years ago. This goes to show the enduring appeal and value of this iconic car, a true star of Tokyo Drift.

1. 1997 Mazda RX-7 VeilSide

1997 Mazda RX-7 VeilSide Specs Price $55,000 Engine 1.3-liter turbocharged rotary engine Horsepower 306 hp Torque 256 lb-ft Transmission 5-speed manual 0-60 MPH 5.4 sec Top Speed 155 MPH