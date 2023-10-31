14 Things to Know Before Moving to Denver, CO 2023: Essential Checklist for Newcomers

Denver, the Mile-High City, is a place of stunning natural beauty and vibrant culture. If you’re considering making the move, there are some things you should know to make your transition as smooth as possible. From the weather to the job market, from outdoor activities to the arts scene, Denver has a lot to offer but also has its unique challenges. Here’s a comprehensive guide to help you understand what to expect.

Quick Facts About Denver

Denver’s Nicknames

Did you know Denver has several nicknames? Apart from the well-known “Mile-High City,” it’s also called the “Queen City of the Plains” and the “Gateway to the Rockies.” These names give you a hint of the city’s multifaceted personality.

The Origin of “LoDo”

You’ll often hear locals refer to an area called “LoDo.” This stands for “Lower Downtown,” a vibrant neighborhood filled with historic buildings, shops, and restaurants. It’s a must-visit, especially if you’re new to the city.

1. The Mile-High Altitude

Denver is famously known as the “Mile-High City” because it sits exactly one mile above sea level. While this gives the city a unique charm, it also comes with its own set of challenges.

The Physical Effects

When I first arrived in Denver, I noticed the altitude difference almost immediately. The air is thinner, which can lead to altitude sickness for some people. Symptoms include headaches, nausea, and fatigue. It took me about a week to fully acclimate. If you’re moving here, it’s a good idea to take it easy for the first few days.

How to Prepare

Before you move, you might want to consult with your doctor, especially if you have respiratory issues. Once you’re here, stay hydrated and consider buying a humidifier to combat the dry air. Trust me, your skin and sinuses will thank you.

2. The Weather

Denver experiences a wide range of weather conditions. From hot summers to snowy winters, the city has it all. But don’t let that deter you; the weather here has its perks.

The Sunshine

One of the best things about Denver is the abundant sunshine. The city boasts over 300 sunny days a year. I love taking walks in the numerous parks around the city, and the sunshine just adds to the experience.

The Snow

Yes, Denver gets snow, and quite a bit of it. But the snow usually melts within a day or two, thanks to that abundant sunshine I mentioned earlier. If you’re a fan of winter sports, the nearby Rocky Mountains offer some of the best skiing and snowboarding in the world.

3. The Job Market

If you’re moving to Denver, chances are you’re curious about the job market. The good news is that Denver has a robust and diverse job market, making it a great place for career opportunities.

Industries to Look For

Technology

Healthcare

Renewable Energy

These are some of the booming industries in Denver right now. I work in the tech industry, and the opportunities here are endless. Companies are always looking for talent, and the startup scene is thriving.

Cost of Living vs. Salary

While the job market is strong, the cost of living in Denver is higher than the national average. However, salaries tend to be higher as well, which balances things out. Before you move, make sure to do a cost-benefit analysis based on your career prospects and living expenses.

4. Outdoor Activities

Denver is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts. With the Rocky Mountains just a stone’s throw away and numerous parks within the city, you’ll never run out of things to do.

Hiking and Biking

I can’t tell you how much I love the hiking and biking trails around Denver. Whether you’re a beginner or an expert, there’s a trail for you. Some of my favorite spots include Red Rocks Park and Cherry Creek State Park. Don’t forget to bring plenty of water and sunscreen!

Skiing and Snowboarding

If you’re a winter sports fan, Denver is the place to be. Resorts like Vail and Breckenridge offer world-class skiing and snowboarding experiences. I’ve had some of my best winter days out on these slopes. Just make sure to book your lift tickets in advance, especially during peak season.

5. Public Transportation

Denver has a fairly extensive public transportation system, which includes buses and light rail. If you’re planning to rely on public transit, here’s what you need to know.

The RTD System

The Regional Transportation District (RTD) operates Denver’s public transportation. I find it convenient for daily commuting and even for some weekend outings. Monthly passes are available, which can save you a good chunk of money if you’re a frequent rider.

Ride-Sharing and Biking

Apart from public transit, ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft are widely available. Denver also has a bike-sharing program called Denver B-cycle, which I’ve found to be a fun and eco-friendly way to get around the city.

6. Food and Drink

Denver’s food scene is as diverse as its population. From food trucks to fine dining, the city offers a variety of culinary experiences that cater to all taste buds.

Local Specialties

Denver is known for its craft beer and local dishes like the Colorado burrito and green chili. I’ve spent many weekends brewery-hopping and trying out local eateries. Trust me, your taste buds will never get bored here.

International Cuisine

If you’re a fan of international cuisine, Denver has you covered. From sushi to Ethiopian food, the city’s diverse food scene has something for everyone. One of my favorite spots is a little Thai place downtown that serves the best Pad Thai I’ve ever had.

7. The Arts and Culture Scene

Denver is not just about outdoor activities and job opportunities; the city has a thriving arts and culture scene that deserves your attention.

Museums and Galleries

Denver Art Museum, Museum of Contemporary Art, and History Colorado Center are just a few of the cultural institutions you can explore. I’ve spent entire weekends soaking in art and history, and it’s been both educational and inspiring.

Music and Theater

The city is home to a vibrant music scene, with genres ranging from classical to indie rock. Venues like the Red Rocks Amphitheatre offer a unique concert experience. Denver also has a rich theater culture, with performances that cater to all age groups and interests.

8. Education

If you have kids or are planning to further your own education, Denver offers a range of options from public schools to prestigious universities.

Public and Private Schools

Denver Public Schools is the main school district, and it offers a variety of educational programs. There are also numerous private schools to consider. My neighbor’s kids go to a local charter school, and they couldn’t be happier with the quality of education there.

Higher Education

Denver is home to several universities and colleges, including the University of Denver and Metropolitan State University of Denver. Whether you’re looking for an undergraduate program or a master’s degree, you’ll find a variety of courses to suit your needs.

9. Healthcare

Healthcare is a crucial factor to consider when moving to a new city. Denver offers a range of healthcare services, from public hospitals to specialized clinics.

Hospitals and Clinics

Denver Health, UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital, and St. Joseph’s are some of the major hospitals in the city. I had to visit the ER once, and my experience was fairly smooth, with professional and prompt care.

Health Insurance

Colorado has its own health insurance marketplace where you can compare and purchase plans. Make sure to check your options and choose a plan that suits your needs. Trust me, it’s better to be prepared.

10. Neighborhoods

Denver is made up of several neighborhoods, each with its own unique character. Whether you’re looking for a bustling downtown experience or a quiet suburban life, Denver has it all.

Downtown and Surrounding Areas

Living downtown is great if you love the hustle and bustle of city life. Neighborhoods like LoDo and Capitol Hill are vibrant and offer a range of amenities. I lived in Capitol Hill when I first moved here, and I loved the energy.

Suburbs

If you prefer a quieter setting, suburbs like Cherry Creek and Highlands Ranch are excellent options. These areas offer a more laid-back lifestyle and are great for families. A friend of mine lives in Cherry Creek, and he loves the sense of community there.

11. Sports

If you’re a sports enthusiast, Denver is your playground. The city is home to several professional sports teams and offers a variety of recreational sports.

Professional Sports

Denver is home to the Broncos (NFL), the Nuggets (NBA), and the Rockies (MLB). I’ve been to a few Broncos games, and the energy is electric. Even if you’re not a sports fan, attending a game is a must-have experience.

Recreational Sports

From community soccer leagues to public golf courses, Denver offers a range of recreational sports options. I joined a local soccer league last year, and it’s been a great way to stay active and socialize.

12. Social Scene

Denver has a lively social scene that caters to all ages and interests. Whether you’re into nightlife, community events, or social clubs, you’ll find plenty of opportunities to meet new people.

Nightlife

Denver’s nightlife is diverse, offering everything from laid-back pubs to high-energy nightclubs. I’ve had some memorable nights out in the LoDo district, which is packed with bars and clubs. If you’re into craft beer, you’re in luck—Denver has a thriving craft beer scene.

Community Events

The city frequently hosts community events like farmers’ markets, outdoor concerts, and cultural festivals. I attended the Denver Food + Wine Festival last year, and it was a fantastic way to sample local cuisine and meet people.

13. Shopping

If you’re a shopaholic, Denver has a lot to offer. From high-end boutiques to quirky local shops, the shopping scene is as diverse as the city itself.

Malls and Boutiques

The Cherry Creek Shopping Center is a go-to for brand-name stores and luxury shopping. For a more local experience, neighborhoods like Larimer Square offer unique boutiques and artisan shops. I found some of my favorite home decor items in a small shop in Larimer Square.

Local Markets

Denver also has several local markets where you can buy fresh produce, handmade crafts, and unique souvenirs. The Union Station Farmers Market is one of my weekend staples for fresh fruits and veggies.

14. Festivals and Events

Denver hosts a variety of festivals and events throughout the year, celebrating everything from music and food to art and culture.

Music Festivals

Denver’s music scene comes alive during its numerous festivals. Events like the Underground Music Showcase and the Denver Day of Rock are great opportunities to enjoy live music and discover new artists. I went to the Jazz in the Park series last summer, and it was a delightful experience.

Cultural Festivals

The city also celebrates its diverse culture through various events like the Cinco de Mayo Festival and the Dragon Boat Festival. These festivals offer a glimpse into the city’s rich cultural tapestry and are a great way to spend a day out.

Practical Tips for Newcomers

The “Denver Boot”

If you’re planning to drive in Denver, make sure to follow parking rules to the letter. The city is known for using the “Denver Boot,” a wheel clamp that prevents you from moving your car if you have unpaid parking tickets. Trust me, you don’t want to get booted.

Water is Your Best Friend

Due to the high altitude, dehydration can happen more quickly than you might expect. Always carry a water bottle with you, especially when you’re out exploring. It’s a simple tip that can make a big difference in how you feel.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Is Denver a pet-friendly city?

Absolutely! Denver has numerous dog parks, pet-friendly cafes, and even some hiking trails where you can take your furry friend.

How bike-friendly is Denver?

Denver is quite bike-friendly, with many dedicated bike lanes and bike-sharing programs. It’s a great way to explore the city.

Is Denver a good city for retirees?

Yes, many retirees enjoy Denver for its outdoor activities, cultural events, and relatively mild climate, although the cost of living can be a factor to consider.

What’s the deal with marijuana in Denver?

Recreational marijuana is legal in Denver for those 21 and older. There are specific rules about where you can consume it, so make sure to read up on the laws.

How safe is Denver?

Like any city, Denver has areas that are safer than others. Overall, it’s considered relatively safe, but it’s always good to take standard precautions.

Final Words

Whether you’re drawn to Denver for its booming job market, outdoor adventures, or cultural richness, this guide aims to prepare you for a smooth transition. Welcome to the Mile-High City, a place that offers a little something for everyone!