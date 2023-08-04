15 Things to Know BEFORE Moving to California 2023

Thinking about a change of scenery and considering California as your next home? Let’s dive into the golden allure of the Golden State!

California, a gem on the west coast of the United States, is famed for its sun-kissed beaches, awe-inspiring national parks, and sprawling vineyards that stretch as far as the eye can see.

It’s a place where the Pacific Ocean’s waves kiss the shoreline, and the sunsets paint the sky with hues of gold and crimson.

With its vast land area and a population exceeding 39.51 million, California is a melting pot of diverse cultures, thriving businesses, and vibrant cities that are a magnet for young professionals seeking a dynamic and prosperous life.

However, as thrilling as the prospect of moving to California might be, it’s essential to be well-prepared. Relocating can be a mix of excitement and stress, and our aim is to tilt the balance firmly towards the former.

This guide is designed to equip you with the knowledge you need to make your transition as smooth as possible. So, let’s embark on this journey together and discover what makes California truly special!

Stuff To Know

Owning a vehicle is almost a necessity

Unless you’re planning to settle in urban areas like downtown Los Angeles where public transport is well-developed, owning a vehicle in California will be almost indispensable.

The vast majority of Californian towns and cities sprawl widely, often with inadequate public transport coverage. Add to that the notorious traffic in certain parts of the state, and your journey could easily turn into a road trip. Brace yourself for it!

However, the drive can also be a treat

That being said, driving in California could sometimes feel like a joy ride, thanks to the breathtaking views that accompany some of the roads. Highway 1, for instance, offers a scenic coastal drive that will make you fall in love with California even more.

California embraces the concept of direct democracy

The high-profile case of Proposition 8 in 2008 highlighted California’s openness to direct democracy. This was a voter-driven initiative aimed at banning same-sex marriage, igniting a heated debate and significant campaign spending from both sides.

Such voter propositions are an integral part of Californian democracy, making the state a pioneer in this regard. Any Californian resident can initiate a petition and, with enough signatures, can bring their proposal to the ballot.

Yet, the process can also lead to controversies

Though the system offers the citizens a unique chance to directly affect legislation, it can also lead to contentious issues, as seen in the Proposition 8 case.

The fact that any matter can be brought to a public vote, irrespective of its potential for societal divisions, sometimes draws criticism.

The top-tier higher education system

If you’re thinking about pursuing higher education or if you have children nearing college age, California’s state universities offer in-state tuition rates that are competitive.

With the largest public university system in the country, California boasts some of the most prestigious institutions nationwide.

While tuition rates have been steadily increasing, they remain more affordable for residents than non-residents, promising excellent education value.

Diverse options are available for students

In addition to the state universities, California also hosts a wide range of private institutions, community colleges, and vocational schools, giving you or your children a plethora of options to choose from based on academic interests and career goals.

Living in California might not be a magic fix for your issues

An interesting psychological study compared the happiness levels of Californians to Midwesterners and found no significant difference.

Californians, despite their sunny beaches and mild weather, weren’t any happier than those braving the harsh winters in the Midwest. So, if you’re considering relocating to California, be aware that a change of location may not necessarily equate to a drastic shift in your emotional well-being.

But California has its unique charm

While it may not necessarily resolve all your woes, California does have its unique allure. From the stunning coastlines to the iconic landmarks, diverse cultural scene, and the general laid-back lifestyle, there’s a lot to love about living in the Golden State.

The North vs. South California rivalry is real

Distinct cultural differences mark Northern and Southern California, and locals tend to playfully pick at each other. Choosing a side becomes almost inevitable when you move to California.

Weather is a key factor in this choice – San Francisco’s foggy and chilly climate is vastly different from San Diego’s dry and sunny weather. Do you prefer the mild, rainy ambiance, or do you fancy a sun-soaked lifestyle?

The rivalry extends beyond just the weather

While the climate plays a significant role, the North-South rivalry isn’t just about weather. It also extends to differences in lifestyle, culture, and even cuisine. As a newcomer, you might find it fascinating to explore these contrasts and carve out your own niche.

Nature enthusiasts will thrive in California

California offers abundant opportunities for outdoor activities. From stunning national parks to scenic beaches, mountains to hike, places to surf, swim, and camp, nature lovers will feel at home.

Besides, if you’re on a budget, you can find plenty of free outdoor activities, making California a nature lover’s paradise.

The state is committed to environmental preservation

In line with its natural appeal, California is a leader in environmental preservation and sustainability. From stringent emission standards to innovative recycling programs, the state’s commitment to protecting its natural beauty makes it an ideal place for environmentally conscious individuals.

Knowing Spanish can be an advantage

California is linguistically diverse, and Spanish is widely spoken. Even if you don’t already know the language, learning Spanish after moving to California can be beneficial. It could widen your social circle and make communication easier in many parts of the Golden State.

But it’s also a melting pot of cultures

While Spanish is particularly prevalent, California is a melting pot of cultures from around the globe. Living here will expose you to a variety of languages, cuisines, and traditions, making it a wonderfully multicultural experience.

You’ll be residing in the heart of America’s agricultural sector

California is a primary contributor to the nation’s – and indeed the world’s – agricultural output. Driving past sprawling farms or visiting bustling farmers’ markets, you’ll be reminded of the hardworking individuals behind California’s rich agricultural industry.

The fresh produce is truly unparalleled

Thanks to its agricultural wealth, California is famous for its farm-to-table culture. The fresh fruits, vegetables, and other produce you’ll find here are fresher and tastier than most places, making meals a truly delightful experience.

Maintaining a healthy diet is easier in California

California is an ideal place for those committed to a healthy lifestyle. With abundant fresh produce, health food stores, and eateries catering to a variety of dietary preferences, California makes it easy to maintain a balanced diet.

Particularly in urban areas, it’s common to see people conscious about their food intake, making it a haven for health enthusiasts.

Fitness culture is also huge

In addition to healthy eating, Californians are also big on staying fit. From outdoor sports to yoga studios, gym facilities, and hiking trails, there are countless opportunities to lead an active lifestyle.

Living in California might turn you into a wine connoisseur

California is the leading producer of wine in the U.S. Even if you don’t move directly into the heart of wine country, you’ll likely find yourself drawn to explore its vineyards and wines. California living could indeed spark a newfound interest in wine appreciation.

The craft beer scene is thriving too

While wine is the star of the show, the state’s craft beer scene is also burgeoning. From IPA-loving San Diego to experimental breweries in San Francisco, beer lovers will find plenty to explore and enjoy.

California is known for its high tax rates

There’s no denying that California’s income tax rates are on the higher side. Particularly for those with high incomes, a significant portion will be claimed by the state.

While this does finance the state’s numerous amenities, it’s worth considering when planning a move to California. However, lower-than-average property taxes can alleviate some of this burden.

Cost of living is also high

In addition to taxes, the cost of living in California is generally higher than in many other states. From groceries to gas prices, daily expenses can add up, so it’s essential to factor this into your budgeting plans.

Housing affordability is a critical issue

Housing affordability is a significant concern across much of California. In some cities, even well-paid professionals struggle to afford housing due to restrictive zoning laws and limited supply.

On the other hand, some areas are still recovering from the last recession, with homeowners grappling with underwater mortgages. If you secure a comfortable and affordable home in California, consider yourself fortunate.

The rental market is also competitive

Not just buying, but renting in California can also be quite a challenge. Due to high demand and limited supply, rental rates are steep, and properties get snapped up quickly. It’s vital to be proactive and diligent in your search for a rental home.

Living in California carries certain risks

California is prone to several natural disasters such as wildfires, mudslides, and earthquakes. It’s essential to be aware of these risks when considering a move to California. These risks can also influence homeowners’ insurance rates if you’re planning to purchase a property in the state.

But measures are in place to manage these risks

While natural disasters are a risk, California has robust systems in place for disaster management and response. Residents are often well-prepared and resilient, and the state invests in technology and infrastructure to mitigate these risks as much as possible.

California is a leading hub for renewable energy experimentation

If you’ve considered installing solar panels on your home, California might seem like the perfect place to start. Solar energy is booming in California, although the process of selling surplus energy back to the grid is complex due to ongoing controversies over fees between utilities and solar advocates.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out and what new developments emerge in the state’s renewable energy sector.

Electric vehicles are also popular

Along with solar energy, California is a hotbed for electric vehicles. Thanks to state incentives and a robust charging infrastructure, owning an EV in California is easier than in many other states. This also aligns with the state’s environmental initiatives and goals.

Be prepared for visitors

California, with its iconic attractions and natural beauty, is a top destination for tourists. Once you move to California, expect a constant stream of friends and family who’ll want to visit. Your spare room or sofa is likely to be in frequent use while you enjoy life in the Golden State.

There’s enough to see and do for everyone

While the influx of visitors might seem daunting, remember that California has plenty to offer. From the beaches to the mountains, the bustling cities to the quiet vineyards, there’s something for every visitor. Plus, playing tour guide can be a great way for you to explore and appreciate your new home even more.

FAQ

How much money do I need to move to California?

The amount of money needed to move to California depends largely on your current location, the distance of the move, and the size of your household.

For example, a cross-country move could cost anywhere from $4,000 to $10,000 or more. This includes costs for movers, packing materials, fuel, and any other incidentals.

Then, once you arrive in California, you’ll need to consider costs like rent or a down payment on a house, a deposit for utilities, and living expenses until you start earning income in the state.

Is it a good idea to move to California?

Whether it’s a good idea to move to California depends on your personal circumstances and goals. California offers a high quality of life, excellent educational institutions, thriving industries, beautiful natural surroundings, and a diverse cultural experience.

However, it’s also known for its high cost of living, high taxes, and competitive housing market. It’s important to consider these factors and how they align with your personal and professional goals before deciding to move.

How do I prepare to move?

Preparing to move to California involves several steps:

Research: Understand the cost of living, the job market, housing prices, and the culture of the area of California where you plan to move. Financial planning: Based on your research, create a financial plan that includes potential income, estimated expenses, and moving costs. Housing: Secure a place to live before you arrive, if possible. The housing market can be competitive, so start your search early. Job Hunt: If you’re not moving for a job, start your job hunt before you move. Plan the logistics of the move: Hire movers or rent a truck, start packing, and plan your route if you’re driving. Handle administrative tasks: This includes changing your address, setting up or transferring utilities, and registering your vehicle.

Will I be happier if I move to California?

Moving to California won’t necessarily make you happier. While California offers beautiful weather, outdoor activities, and diverse cultural experiences, happiness is subjective and depends on more than just location.

It’s important to consider factors like job satisfaction, social connections, financial stability, and personal fulfillment.

Is $20,000 enough to move?

$20,000 could potentially cover the cost of moving to California, but it greatly depends on several factors like your current location, the cost of moving your belongings, your lifestyle, and your housing situation in California.

It could cover a few months’ worth of expenses in many parts of the state, but in high-cost areas like San Francisco or Los Angeles, it may not stretch very far.

How much money do you need to live for a year?

The amount of money needed to live in California per year can vary greatly based on where in the state you live, your lifestyle, and your personal circumstances.

For a single adult, living expenses (including housing, food, transportation, health care, and other necessities) in a less expensive part of the state might run around $30,000 to $40,000 per year.

In a more expensive city like San Francisco, those costs could easily exceed $60,000 per year. If you have children, the costs would be significantly higher. Keep in mind these are very rough estimates and individual costs can vary greatly.