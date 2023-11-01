How Sports Betting Is Changing the Way Fans Watch Sports in The Southwest

Sports betting came knocking on America’s door in recent years and at certain places, it took the wood down and broke in. The popularity of this activity is on the rise, and it would seem that there’s no stopping it.

But, when you dig a little deeper, you will notice that there are places in the USA where sports betting didn’t have its way. As is usually the case, in America, laws and legislation differ from state to state. So, while sports betting is legal in many states across America, some are still holding their ground.

Today, we’re going to focus on one particular part of the USA. The Southwestern United States is an intriguing part of this great country. For one, the popular Southwest compromises from Colorado, Arizona, and New Mexico.

The interesting part comes when you understand that pieces of California, Nevada, and Utah fall into the Southwest too. This is what gives it unique cultural diversity and makes it stand out from the rest of the US. As one could guess the difference in approach to sports betting between Utah and Nevada is vast. So, let’s talk first about the states where sports betting still hasn’t made its mark.

Did Southwest Even Accept Sports Betting?

Here, we’re going to keep it short and sweet. The opinions are divided. As you can guess, there is no sports betting in Utah or gambling in general for that matter. The Mormon State is keeping its door shut for any sort of activity. While one would believe that California is a paradise for sports betting that’s not the case. In this state, sports betting is on the table, but no law has passed that would allow it.

There’s currently an ongoing campaign that wants to push the legislation of sports betting but with two streams fighting for dominance, nothing is clear as of yet.

New Mexico Remains the most interesting case, where there’s no sports betting unless you’re playing at one of the four Tribal Casinos that offer this trait. So, as you could guess, the appearance of sports betting in America didn’t leave a mark on this part of the Southwest.

All of this talk about sports betting brings us closer to what we want to know. Arizona and Colorado have legalized sports betting. They did it a few years ago, and since then this activity has taken over the ports-oriented population of these two great states. The last state we need to mention is Nevada, but do we need to do that? As you already know, this state is a gambling paradise.

Legislation of sports betting was only a cherry on top of the cake. In the year prior, Nevada was the only place where you could place a bet in the US, while other states were turning their heads away from sports betting.

More Fans Flocking to New Teams

Ladies and gentlemen, this is a fact. Sports bettors are a funny bunch. When people start wagering on sports teams they are more likely to adopt one or even a few of them. It is a well-known psychological fact that gamblers are going to connect with teams on which they wager, especially if the given team leads them to winning money.

Results and performances lead to the creation of emotional relationships. Because of this, many teams experience an increase in viewership on TV and even more people on the bleachers. When it comes to sports bettors you will quickly find out that they have teams with which they grew up and those that they started following through various bets.

More Attention to Blowout Games

This is a funny thing, but it’s true. Sports bettors are an interesting bunch. It is not over until it’s over. Even the biggest sports fans will turn the TV off or leave the stands when the game is already lost. No decent sports bettor is going to do this. It is not over until the final whistle. There are always more points to be scored, or should we say that there’s always a hope that there will be no more points scored.

With games such as under/over and betting on points every second and every point counts. Thanks to sports betting blowout games receive more attention today than they ever did before.

Better Fan Engagement

Being in love with one team and following them dearly is a passionate endeavor. But, watching a team play where you have your money involved elevates everything to another level. These are facts. The passion is just different. It’s like adding another level to your fandom. Now, millions of people living in the Southwest are betting on college football, basketball, or European soccer.

All of them have a reason to watch games, get involved, watch on TV, or even go to stadiums. The majority of these sports were already popular in the USA, but now, they are even becoming interesting to casual onlookers. The approach to the entire world of sports changes.

Social Media Platforms on Fire

Today, nothing ever happens without it being talked about on social media platforms. People who usually wouldn’t have taken their opinion online are now doing it. Thanks to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and other social media platforms we have a different approach to sports. Add sports betting to the mix and you get a social media frenzy during the games.

Thanks to this, teams now have more followers, more engagement, and better advertisement, and all of it exploded thanks to a few little wagers. These days, you can’t separate sports from social media, and the two bode perfectly with sports betting. Fans nowadays spend an equal amount of time watching games and on their phones checking social media notifications. It’s just the world we’re living in.

Bottom Line

Sports betting has made its mark in the Southwestern United States. Soon, no part of the USA will be left untouched. Yes, places like Utah will persist, but the proximity of Nevada annulated that. Also, with changes glooming over California, we can soon expect this part of the US to be fully hugged by the trend that’s sports betting. Just, stay tuned, and embrace the changes. They’re not always for the worst.