Real Madrid vs Arsenal: Champions League Quarter-Final 2025 Second Leg Preview

Arsenal delivered a masterclass in the first leg, thrashing reigning champions Real Madrid 3-0 at the Emirates. Declan Rice’s double from free kicks and a Mikel Merino goal left the 15-time UCL winners stunned. Now, the Gunners carry their biggest ever advantage over Spanish opposition into a daunting second leg at the Bernabéu.

Madrid, synonymous with Champions League comebacks, must pull off their greatest “remontada” yet to survive. But with players like Kylian Mbappé, Jude Bellingham, and Vinícius Júnior in their ranks, anything is possible.

📅 Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025 📍 Venue: Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid 🕘 Kick-off: 21:00 CET / 20:00 UK / 3:00 PM ET 📺 How to Watch: TNT Sports (UK), Paramount+ (US), SonyLiv (India), Stan Sport (AUS)

First Leg Recap

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Score: Arsenal 3-0 Real Madrid

Highlights:

⚽ Declan Rice (2 goals from free kicks)

⚽ Mikel Merino

Arsenal fired 11 shots on target – joint-most ever by a team against Madrid in a UCL KO tie (since 2003-04) – and became the first club to keep three consecutive clean sheets against Los Blancos in European competition.

Stats That Matter

Arsenal enter the second leg unbeaten in their last eight UEFA Champions League matches, conceding just twice in that stretch. In contrast, Real Madrid have never overturned a 3-goal first-leg deficit in their UCL history, despite being the comeback kings of Europe. Arsenal are also the only team to have kept three clean sheets in a row against Los Blancos in European competition. Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappé has been directly involved in eight goals in eight UCL knockout appearances against English teams. Declan Rice made history in the first leg by becoming the first player ever to score two direct free kicks in a Champions League knockout tie.

📊 Stat Detail 🧱 Arsenal vs Madrid (all-time) 2W, 1D, 0L – 0 goals conceded 🔁 Comeback precedent Madrid have never overturned a 3-goal first-leg deficit in UCL history ⚽ Mbappé vs English teams 7 goals, 1 assist in 8 UCL KO matches 🧙‍♂️ Declan Rice First player with 2 direct FK goals in a UCL KO match 🏠 Madrid at home 18 wins in last 23 UCL home games 🔥 Arsenal form W6 D2 in current UCL campaign

Team News & Predicted Lineups

Real Madrid are without several key defensive figures for the second leg, with Eduardo Camavinga suspended and Ferland Mendy, Dani Carvajal, and Éder Militão all sidelined due to injury. Dani Ceballos remains a doubt, while Aurélien Tchouaméni returns after serving a suspension. Carlo Ancelotti is expected to rely on his elite attacking core—Mbappé, Vinícius Jr, Bellingham, and Rodrygo—to try and overturn the three-goal deficit.

Arsenal, meanwhile, continue to navigate a growing injury list. Gabriel Jesus, Havertz, Tomiyasu, and Calafiori are confirmed absentees, while midfield duo Jorginho and Partey are doubtful. However, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are fully fit and expected to start, while Jurriën Timber looks set to feature again in defense. Declan Rice, fresh off a heroic first-leg performance, will be pivotal once more in the midfield battle.

Real Madrid

OUT: Camavinga (suspension), Carvajal, Militão, Mendy

DOUBTFUL: Dani Ceballos

BACK: Tchouaméni (suspension served)

Predicted XI:

Courtois; Vázquez, Rüdiger, Asencio, García; Tchouaméni, Valverde; Rodrygo, Bellingham, Vinícius Jr; Mbappé

Arsenal

OUT: Havertz, Jesus, Tomiyasu, Calafiori, Gabriel Magalhães

DOUBTFUL: Partey, Jorginho

STARTERS: Saka, Timber, Martinelli

Predicted XI:

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Kiwior, Lewis-Skelly; Ødegaard, Rice, Merino; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Manager and Players Quotes

Ancelotti (Madrid):

“We have the quality, the belief, and the Bernabéu magic. It will take a complete performance.”

Arteta (Arsenal):

“We’ll play our game. Be brave, be dominant. We’ve earned this moment.”

Bellingham:

“It’s a night made for Madrid.”

Vinícius Jr:

“We’ll wait for you at the Bernabéu. We are the Real.”

Prediction

Madrid have the stars and the stage. Arsenal have the cushion and the chemistry. History leans to Los Blancos, but logic says the Gunners should see this through – unless another night of Champions League drama is written in the stars.

Predicted Score: Real Madrid 2-1 Arsenal

(Arsenal advance 4-2 on aggregate)

Where to Watch

🌍 Country 📺 Channel/Platform 🇬🇧 United Kingdom TNT Sports, Discovery+ 🇺🇸 United States Paramount+ 🇮🇳 India SonyLiv 🇦🇺 Australia Stan Sport

The winner of this round will play against PSG in the semi-finals of this years UEFA Champions League.