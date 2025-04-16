UEFA Champions League QF: Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich – Match Preview, Predictions & Lineups

🏟️ Fixture Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich (2nd Leg) 📍 Location Stadio Giuseppe Meazza (San Siro), Milan 📅 Date Wednesday, April 16, 2025 🕗 Kick-off 20:00 BST / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT 🎥 How to Watch UK: TNT Sports 2 / US: Paramount+, ViX / Canada: DAZN

Inter Milan return to the San Siro with a slender 2-1 lead from the first leg, where Davide Frattesi’s late strike stunned Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. The Nerazzurri are unbeaten in 12 matches and thriving under Simone Inzaghi, looking to reach their second UCL semi-final in three years.

Bayern, reeling from injuries, will aim to overturn the deficit and extend their streak of reaching the last four. Despite inconsistency, they remain a threat—especially with Harry Kane leading the line.

💡 Inter are unbeaten in 21 home matches and have conceded just three goals in the UCL this season.

Head-to-Head (All Time)

Inter Wins Bayern Wins Draws 2 3 0

Last Meeting: Bayern 1-2 Inter (April 8, 2025)

What Time Does Inter vs Bayern Munich Kick-off?

UK : 20:00 BST

US (East Coast) : 15:00 ET

US (West Coast): 12:00 PT

Referee: Slavko Vincic (SVN)

VAR: Alen Borosak (SVN)

How to Watch on TV

Country Channel/Stream UK TNT Sports 2, discovery+ USA Paramount+, ViX Canada DAZN Canada

Inter Team News

Inter Milan faces Bayern Munich in the second leg of UEFA Champions League QF with rather healthy squad. Piotr Zielinski, Valentin Carboni and Danzel Dumfries are out. However, only Danzel was starting line-up before the injury. Inzaghi has wide roaster and Dumfries position is well covered. There is Mateo Darmian, Bejamin Pavard and if needed, Bisseck can step-in. Mehdi Taremi recovered from the injury and was on a bench against Cagliari in the match against Cagliari on Saturday.

Out: Denzel Dumfries, Piotr Zielinski, Valentin Carboni

Back: Mehdi Taremi (bench vs Cagliari), Federico Dimarco (returns at wing-back)

Ex-Bayern Duo to Watch: Yann Sommer & Benjamin Pavard

Inzaghi will most likely stick closely to his first-leg XI. Dimarco has recovered from the indjury but on the other hand, Carlos Augusto did very well as his replacement, so we will have to see what option will Inzaghi choose.

Inter Predicted Lineup (3-5-2)

Sommer; Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez

Bayern Munich Team News

Bayern is in a worse position. Lots of players are out due to injuries. Company cannot count on Neuer, Musiala, and pillar of the defence, Dayot Upamecano. Kingsley Coman and Aleksandar Pavlovic recovered from injuries but it is highly unlikely they will start the match in Milan.

Out: Manuel Neuer, Jamal Musiala, Alphonso Davies, Hiroki Ito, Dayot Upamecano, Tarek Buchmann

Back: Kingsley Coman, Aleksandar Pavlovic

GK: Jonas Urbig continues in goal

Threat: Harry Kane (34 goals this season), despite missing the net in the first leg.

Bayern Predicted Lineup (4-2-3-1)

Urbig; Laimer, Dier, Kim, Stanisic; Kimmich, Goretzka; Olise, Muller, Sane; Kane

Score Prediction

Our prediction is that the match will be tied – Inter Milan 1-1 Bayern Munich

Inter are experts at game management and have only conceded thrice in Europe this campaign. Bayern will push with Kane and Sane leading the charge but may find Inter’s defence unbreakable for long stretches. It is highly likely that the match will be rather unpleasant for the neutral fans.

⚠️ Key Stat: Bayern have never won at San Siro with Inter as hosts in European competition.

Whoever go through to the semi-finals, will play against Barcelona. Barcelona defeated Borusia Dortmund on aggregate 5:4 and advanced through to the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Bonus video: