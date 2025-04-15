Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona: Can Dortmund Pull Off a Historic UCL Comeback in 2025 QF?

Barcelona crushed Dortmund 4-0 in the first leg and now head to Germany with a massive advantage. The Catalans are on fire under new head coach Hansi Flick and are eyeing a treble. But Dortmund, backed by their passionate home crowd, will be desperate to spark a Champions League miracle on home soil.

Match Info: Borussia Dortmund vs FC Barcelona Match Borussia Dortmund vs FC Barcelona Date Tuesday, April 15, 2025 Time 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Venue Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany Watch (U.S.) Paramount+ U.S. fans can catch all the action live on Paramount+. Don’t miss a minute of this high-stakes Champions League showdown!

No cable? No problem. Catch the full match on Paramount+, the official U.S. home of the UEFA Champions League.

Game Preview

Barcelona enters this one riding a serious high—they’ve gone undefeated in 2025 and sit atop La Liga. A first-leg 4-0 win gives them breathing room, but don’t expect them to take it easy. Their front three are locked in, and Flick isn’t the kind of coach who tolerates sloppiness.

Meanwhile, Dortmund have nothing to lose and everything to prove. Despite a tough Bundesliga season, they’ll try to ride the wave of energy from the “Yellow Wall” and channel some underdog magic in front of their fans.

Head-to-Head History

| Last 6 Matches | Barcelona Wins: 3 | Dortmund Wins: 1 | Draws: 2 |

Barcelona has had the upper hand historically and are unbeaten in their last three games against BVB. They’ve also scored at least 3 goals in each of those matches. Dortmund will need to rewrite that narrative—and quickly.

Team News

Borussia Dortmund:

OUT: Emre Can, Nico Schlotterbeck, Marcel Sabitzer

BACK: Pascal Groß (returns from suspension)

Doubtful: Cole Campbell

Barcelona:

OUT: Ter Stegen, Alejandro Balde, Marc Casadó

BACK: Dani Olmo returns after injury

Iñigo Martínez likely benched to avoid suspension risk

With such a strong first-leg cushion, Barcelona may rotate lightly, but expect the core stars to still play significant minutes.

Predicted Lineups

Dortmund (4-2-3-1):

Kobel; Ryerson, Süle, Anton, Bensebaini; Groß, Brandt; Adeyemi, Svensson, Beier; Guirassy

Barcelona (4-3-3):

Szczęsny; Koundé, Cubarsí, Martínez, Martín; Pedri, De Jong, F. Lopez; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha

Lewandowski’s return to his old stomping grounds adds major storylines. The Polish striker played at Dortmund from 2010 to 2014, and he’ll want to show he’s still king in front of the fans who once adored him.

Players to Watch

Raphinha (Barcelona):

The Brazilian winger is on a tear—28 goals and 22 assists this season. With 12 Champions League goals, he’s chasing Cristiano Ronaldo’s record for most goals in a single UCL season. He’s electric and one of the top Ballon d’Or contenders right now.

Gregor Kobel (Dortmund):

The Dortmund keeper was the standout in the recent Bayern draw, making 9 saves. He’ll need a monster performance again tonight to keep Dortmund in this one and spark any hope of a comeback.

UCL Score Prediction

Barcelona’s firepower is just too much. Dortmund may grab a goal at home, but expect Barca to control the match and advance comfortably to the semifinals.

Predicted Score: Barcelona 3, Dortmund 1

Aggregate: Barcelona wins 7-1