10 Fun Ways To Spend Your Weekend With Your Mom

If you do not live with your mom, how often do you get to meet her? Even if you live under one roof, does your meetup extend from hello to breakfast and dinner? You must understand that your parents need your attention and love the way you needed it when you were young.

So, if you have been planning to spend your weekend with your mom, here are a few ideas that may help you have a memorable time and make your mother happy.

So, without further ado, let’s get started.

1. Get, Set, Movie Marathon

No matter what the personality of your mother, she will have some interest in movies of her type. So, you can list down some of the movies that would appeal to her taste and watch them together in a go. Watch any family flicks, such as Mamma Mia, Freaky Friday, Brave, Terms of Endearment, etc.

You may also pick movies from your childhood that your mother used to show you, which are nostalgic and take you both down memory lane.

However, to make sure the movie marathon goes smoothly and does not stumble every other minute, make sure you have ultra-fast internet.

2. Cook or Bake Together

Moms love cooking and baking. Spend some time with them in the kitchen to cook your mom’s favorite meal or bake a pizza, cake, or whatever she likes. A barbeque in the backyard or outdoor cooking is another great idea.

By doing so, you will get to engage with your mother, from the preparation up to the final touch, which gives you ample time to converse with each other. The cooking process is all about giggles, laughs, and banters recalling childhood incidents and memories.

3. Go to a Walk

You need to breathe fresh air when you are exhausted, and so does your mom. Ask her to go for a walk with you. Jogg a little, until she tells you to stop; sit on a bench on the aisle, and reflect on life. Discuss things that might have been revolving around your head for so long, and you did not gather enough courage to speak about. If there is nothing you have been keeping from her, tell her about what’s going on in your life, in general. It is not necessary to open up on things that you do not feel like sharing, but it is important to discuss the discussable.

Then, you may take her to the coffee shop down the street while returning home to enjoy a pretty evening.

4. Take Her Shopping

Take your mom to a shopping mall and buy her anything that you can afford. Mothers value effort more than the price. So, do not be shy to buy anything less expensive or less valuable. Instead, take your mom on a trip around the shops and buy things you like.

5. Go Anywhere Outside

Is your mother an art lover? Take her to an art gallery or museum. Does she love sports? Buy her a ticket to a nearby sports event. Or, Is your mom into acting? Take her to a closeby theatre. Or does she love rides and fun? Take her to an amusement park.

Go outdoors with your mother to spend quality time in a place where your mom feels the best.

6. Plan a Spa Day

Turn your room into a spa; turn on soft music, light up scented candles and do your nails, apply facemasks, cleanse your skin, get a manicure and pedicure, etc. Bath bombs and salts are just the best ways to get relax and wind down everything that has been weighing down our moods and attitudes. Gift your mom some bath bombs and ask her to take a bath and relax.

7. Lend a Hand in Gardening

Most moms are into gardening and keep their gardens and landscapes in tip-top shape. If your mother is one such kind, spend some time helping her with gardening. Gardening is one of the best hobbies that bolster positivity and optimism, lifting mood and increasing self-esteem.

8. Knitting or Crafting

If your mom is a creative person, such as she loves pottery making, you may spend time creating DIY arts and crafts. Also, if she holds an ace at knitting, you may take lessons from her and try to make something to gift her.

9. Have a Photoshoot

By having a photoshoot, it does not mean hiring a professional photographer to take rustic-style photos against a landscape or a wall. Take out your smartphone and capture every activity you do on the weekend and print Polaroid photos and gift them to your mom.

10. Music and Concerts

Bottom Line

Whether or not your mom owes you anything; you owe your mother some quality time, a fraction of your busy routine. Take out time to meet her, talk to her, and make her feel special. If you are planning to spend some time with her, you may watch a movie together, go out for a walk or any other place, help her with a chore, such as gardening, treat your body with a massage, scrub, or a hot bath.

So, got the plan ready for the weekend?