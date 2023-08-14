What is Snoop Dogg’s Net Worth in 2023? Music Career, Bio & More

Snoop Dogg, the iconic American rapper celebrated for his groundbreaking tracks, has left an indelible mark on global music culture. His anthems have resonated with generations, not just in the U.S., but worldwide. It’s hard to find someone who hasn’t hummed along to a Snoop track at least once.

Universal Pictures has greenlit a cinematic journey into the life of this hip-hop legend and global sensation, Snoop Dogg. This biographical film will be the inaugural venture of Snoop’s latest production house, Death Row Pictures. The director’s chair will be graced by the talented Alan Hughes, while the narrative has been crafted by the pen of Robert Cole. The production reins will be held jointly by Snoop Hughes and Sara Ramekar.

On the announcement of this cinematic venture, Snoop expressed, “It took a while to align the stars for this project. I was on the hunt for the perfect director and the ideal scriptwriter.” He further added, “It was crucial for me to collaborate with a top-tier film studio that truly grasped the magnitude of the legacy I aim to portray on screen.”

Net Worth Update 2023

Making his grand entrance into the music scene in 1992, Snoop Dogg has since graced us with a plethora of albums, singles, and mixtapes. Beyond his musical prowess, he’s a savvy entrepreneur with numerous record labels to his credit. As of 2023, Snoop Dogg’s estimated net worth stands at a whopping $165 million. However, insiders speculate that the actual figure could surpass this estimation.

To gauge Snoop Dogg’s financial stature in 2023, one can look at the vast assets he possesses. His ventures span across various global entertainment sectors, potentially amplifying his net worth beyond the current estimate. Moreover, Snoop Dogg’s filmography is not limited to music; he’s showcased his acting chops in numerous films and TV shows. His inaugural album, “Doggystyle,” set the stage for his dominance in gangster rap, paving the way for his subsequent appearances on the small screen.

Real Name/Full Name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. Nick Name/Celebrated Name Snoop Dogg Birth Place Long Beach, California, United States Date Of Birth/Birthday 20 October 1971 Age/How Old 51 years old Height/How Tall In Centimetres – 193 cm

In Feet and Inches – 6’4” Weight In Kilograms – 86 kg

In Pounds – 189 lbs Eye Color Brown Hair Color Black Parents Name Father – Vernell Vernado

Mother – Beverly Tate Siblings Yes School Long Beach Polytechnic High School College Compton College Religion Christian Nationality American Zodiac Sign Libra Gender Male Sexual Orientation Straight Marital Status Married Wife/Spouse Name Shante Taylor (m. 1997-2004), (m. 2008) Kids/Children Name Yes (4) Profession Rapper, songwriter, actor, media personality, entrepreneur Net Worth $165 million

Origins, Birth Name, and Kinship

Born on 20th October 1971 in the sunny city of Long Beach, California, Snoop Dogg was welcomed into the world by parents Vernell Vernado and Beverly Tate. Tragically, his father, a Vietnam war veteran and musician, left the family when Snoop was just three months old. While the world knows him as Snoop Dogg, his birth certificate reads Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., a namesake of his stepfather, Calvin Cordozar Broadus Sr.

Drawing inspiration from the beloved Peanuts cartoon, his parents affectionately nicknamed him “Snoopy.” However, familial bliss was short-lived, as his mother and stepfather decided to part ways when he was merely four. Young Calvin had a penchant for melodies, often seen singing or tinkering with the piano.

By the time he reached the 6th grade, he was already experimenting with rap. But life took a dark turn post-high school, with drugs leading him to multiple stints behind bars. Yet, music remained his anchor. Teaming up with family members, he began producing homemade tapes under the label “213.”

Musical Career

Emerging from the streets of Long Beach, Snoop, alongside cousins Nate Dogg, Lil’ 1/2 Dead, and buddy Warren G, crafted homemade tapes, christening themselves “213” after their hometown’s area code. One of these tapes, featuring Snoop’s freestyle “Hold On,” caught the ear of Dr. Dre. Blown away, Dre introduced Snoop to NWA’s The D.O.C., who mentored him in lyric structuring.

1993 saw the release of Snoop’s debut, “Doggystyle,” under Dr. Dre’s production and Death Row Records. It skyrocketed to the top of both the Billboard 200 and R&B/Hip-Hop Albums charts, spawning hits like “What’s My Name?” and “Gin & Juice.” His follow-up, “Doggfather,” mirrored this success in 1996. Transitioning to No Limit Records, Snoop dropped three albums between 1998 and 2000. He then collaborated with Priority/Capitol/EMI in 2002 and Geffen Records from 2004, releasing a series of albums.

Beyond music, Snoop’s passion for football led him to coach youth and high school teams. In 2009, EMI appointed him as Priority Records’ chairman. A transformative trip to Jamaica in 2012 saw him embrace Rastafarianism and rebrand as Snoop Lion, releasing a reggae album, “Reincarnated.” By 2015, he reverted to Snoop Dogg, exploring genres from gospel with “Bible of Love” to his seventeenth solo album, “I Wanna Thank Me.”

Snoop’s ventures aren’t limited to music. He’s directed adult films under aliases, graced screens in various capacities, and hosted shows like “Dogg After Dark” and “Snoop and Martha’s Potluck Dinner Party.” His brand endorsements range from Orbit Gum to Chrysler, and he’s launched products from malt liquor to clothing lines. 2020 saw him venture into the wine industry with “Snoop Cali Red,” though by 2023, it faced sales challenges.

In the gaming realm, 2019 marked the birth of Snoop’s “Gangsta Gaming League.” By 2022, he joined the FaZe Clan’s Board, only to step down a year later. 2023 brought a new venture as Snoop, alongside Neko Sparks, aimed to acquire the NHL’s Ottawa Senators.

Death Row Records Revival

In a significant move in February 2022, Snoop Dogg reclaimed a piece of his legacy by securing the brand name rights to Death Row Records. This acquisition from the financial behemoth Blackstone, however, didn’t include the label’s master recordings and music royalties. With the brand rights in his possession, Snoop can now roll out merchandise and music under the iconic Death Row Records banner.

Personal Life

Snoop’s personal journey is as intriguing as his professional one. On June 12, 1997, he tied the knot with his high school love, Shante Taylor. Their relationship saw turbulence when they sought divorce in 2004, but love prevailed, leading to a vow renewal in 2008. The couple has been blessed with three children: Corde (1994), Cordell (1997), and Cori (1999). Snoop’s relationship with Laurie Holmond bore him another son, Julian Corrie Broadus (1998). The rapper embraced grandfatherhood in 2015 when Corde and his partner, Jessica Kyzer, had a son. Tragically, Corde’s subsequent child passed away just ten days post-birth in September 2019.

Snoop’s family tree boasts of notable names like R&B sensations Brandy and Ray J, and WWE superstar Sasha Banks, all first cousins.

A staunch cannabis enthusiast, Snoop has never shied away from flaunting his love for the herb, making it synonymous with his persona. In a candid 2006 chat, he revealed his stint as a professional pimp during 2003-2004, describing it as second nature. However, heeding advice from fellow pimps and prioritizing family, he relinquished this venture.

Snoop’s heart of gold shines through his philanthropic endeavors. Collaborating with Inglewood city officials, he’s been a Thanksgiving Santa, annually distributing turkeys to the underprivileged. A record 3000 turkeys were handed out in 2016, showcasing his commitment to community welfare.

Property Portfolio

In the realm of real estate, Snoop Dogg has made some noteworthy transactions. Back in 2007, he parted ways with a sprawling eight-bedroom Mediterranean-inspired mansion in Claremont, California. Spanning 6,527 square feet, this property was sold for a handsome $1.83 million. It’s worth noting that Snoop had originally acquired this residence in 1994 for a comparatively modest $660,000. However, by 2000, he had already relocated from this abode.

Another jewel in Snoop’s real estate crown is a four-bedroom property in Diamond Bar, California. This 3,808-square-foot home, which Snoop secured for $720,000, has appreciated significantly over the years. Current market evaluations place its worth at an impressive $1.7 million.

What are some of Snoop Dogg’s notable albums?

Some of Snoop Dogg’s notable albums include “Doggystyle”, “Tha Doggfather”, “Da Game Is to Be Sold, Not to Be Told”, “No Limit Top Dogg”, “Tha Last Meal”, “R&G (Rhythm & Gangsta): The Masterpiece”, “Doggumentary”, and “Bush”. He also released a reggae album titled “Reincarnated” under the moniker Snoop Lion.

Has Snoop Dogg ventured into other forms of entertainment?

Yes, Snoop Dogg has ventured into acting and has appeared in various motion pictures. He has also hosted several television shows, including “Doggy Fizzle Televizzle”, “Snoop Dogg’s Father Hood”, and “Dogg After Dark”. Additionally, he has coached a youth football league and a high-school football team.

What are some of Snoop Dogg’s other names?

Throughout his career, Snoop Dogg has been known by various names, including Snoop Doggy Dogg, Snoop Lion, Bigg Snoop Dogg, Dogg Father, Snoop Rock, DJ Snoopadelic, and Snoopzilla.

What is Snoop Dogg’s connection to reggae music?

In 2012, after a trip to Jamaica, Snoop Dogg announced a conversion to Rastafari and adopted a new alias, Snoop Lion. Under this name, he released a reggae album titled “Reincarnated” and a documentary film of the same name about his Jamaican experience.

