Shaq, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson React to Lakers Defeating T-Wolves In Play-In Tournament (VIDEO)

- 00:00:00 In this section, the hosts of Inside the NBA react and provide commentary on the Lakers’ victory over the Timberwolves in the play-in tournament. They discuss individual plays, such as Jaden McDaniels breaking his hand punching the wall, Karl Anthony Towns’ successful step-back shot over Austin Reeds, and LeBron’s impressive performance in leading the Lakers to victory. They also note the lack of offensive output from Minnesota in the fourth quarter and the team’s tendency to lose double-digit leads throughout the season. Despite some criticism, the hosts generally acknowledge the Lakers’ perseverance and ability to fight back, securing their spot in the playoffs.
- 00:05:00 In this section, the hosts discuss the Lakers defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in the play-in tournament. Despite the Lakers’ victory, the hosts point out the team’s inconsistency and inability to send a message to their opponents. The Timberwolves showed a lack of experience in their offensive plays and poor decision-making. Although the Lakers demonstrated the ability to make great plays, they also showed difficulty in playing consistently. Additionally, the hosts discuss the upcoming Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies matchup and how Memphis may feel confident about their chances.
- 00:10:00 In this section, Shaq and Kenny Smith analyze a crucial moment in the game where the shot clock went off, but the offensive rebound was still counted by the referees. They both agree that this play shows lack of experience on the part of the Timberwolves and one player, in particular, as he seemed to give up on the ball, allowing the Lakers to secure the win. Later, they talk about the importance of matchups and how players should take advantage of mismatches on the court. They also touch on the significance of analytics in modern basketball and the upcoming game between the Grizzlies and Lakers.