Shaq, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson React to Lakers Defeating T-Wolves In Play-In Tournament (VIDEO)

In the NBA on TNT video, the hosts discuss the Lakers’ victory over the Timberwolves in the play-in tournament. They talk about individual plays such as Jaden McDaniels punching the wall and LeBron’s impressive performance.

The hosts point out the Timberwolves’ lack of experience and poor decision-making, while also acknowledging the Lakers’ inconsistency. Shaq and Kenny Smith analyze a crucial moment in the game and discuss the importance of matchups and analytics in modern basketball. They also touch on the upcoming Lakers vs. Memphis Grizzlies matchup and how Memphis may feel confident about their chances.