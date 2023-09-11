Uniting the Best of SEO: SEO Vibes 2023 in Budapest

SEO professionals, strategists, and enthusiasts – come together and circle your calendars because something huge is coming to Budapest this October.

The most anticipated SEO conference of the CEE region, the SEO Vibes Conference, promises to blend insightful sessions with delightful networking experiences, crowned with an after-party in one of the best party cities of Europe – on October 4th and 5th, 2023.

Budapest: The Capital of SEO

Why Budapest? Why now? The CEE region has lately become a hotbed of SEO activity, brimming with vibrancy and growth. The dynamism of the SEO landscape, ever-changing, demands that professionals continue to evolve and deepen their understanding.

What better way to facilitate this growth than by congregating the best minds in the industry under one roof for an exchange of ideas and case studies?

Enter the SEO Vibes Conference – a celebration of knowledge, and innovation. This isn’t just another conference; it’s a rendezvous of creativity and business intellect, accentuated with the tantalizing allure of networking, learning, and yes, having great fun.

The age-old wisdom that the growth and evolution of any industry is inextricably linked to networking and the forging of new collaborations is exactly what prompted WhitePress to organize SEO Vibes 2023.

Listen to Lectures by Some of The World’s Best SEO Experts at SEO Vibes 2023

October 5th will see the crème de la crème of the global SEO community converge at the Eiffel Art Studios in Budapest. Renowned personalities like Kyle Roof, Bastian Grimm, Raluca Radu, Koray Tuğberk GÜBÜR, and Gabor Papp, among others, will shed light on the most pressing topics in the industry, from AI’s role to the intricacies of data science and technical SEO nuances.

With a mix of local and global perspectives, participants will gain insights into the growth trajectory of international SEO and learn from captivating case studies. For a full list of speakers, check out the main SEO Vibes website.

All of this will unfold in the historic Eiffel Art Studios, a stunning artifact from the 19th century associated with the renowned Gustave Eiffel – the engineer behind the creation of the famous Eiffel Tower in Paris.

As the sun sets, participants can unwind and network at the after-party set in the same grand opera house, with music echoing the essence of Budapest’s vivacious nightlife.

The Jazzy Package and the Danube River Cruise Experience

While for most attendees the conference will begin on the 5th of October, those who purchased the exclusive Jazzy Package can start their experience with SEO Vibes on the 4th with a relaxing and thoughtful Danube river cruise.

This isn’t just any cruise; it’s an embodiment of the SEO Vibes Conference’s essence, combining networking with leisure – knowledge exchange and sightseeing in one.

As participants drift along the Danube, they’ll be presented with the opportunity to connect with fellow SEO enthusiasts and experts, all while soaking in the captivating views of Budapest’s landmarks.

With a glass of Tokay – the renowned Hungarian wine – in hand, you can anticipate moments of reflection, relaxation, and genuine connection. This is what makes the SEO Vibes Conference more than just a learning event; it’s an experience that nurtures professional growth while celebrating the beauty of Budapest.

Highlights of the Event

Attendees can expect enlightening discussions on AI, data science, technical aspects of SEO, the trajectory of international SEO, and a deep dive into intriguing case studies. These sessions, covered by both local and global experts, will make sure that participants receive a well-rounded understanding of the topics.

The main conference day, scheduled for October 5th at the magnificent Eiffel Art Studios, will feature a cadre of global experts, including industry stalwarts like Kyle Roof from High Voltage SEO, Bastian Grimm from Peak Ace, and Gabor Papp from The Pitch, among others.

The discourse is set to revolve around pressing issues such as the influence of AI on SEO, data science intricacies, and technical facets of SEO, with an emphasis on both local and global perspectives. Guests can look forward to learning from unique case studies and a comprehensive view of the latest trends in the SEO world.

SEO Vibes 2023 is more than just a conference; it’s a holistic experience, a blend of professional growth, networking, and entertainment, all set against the historic backdrop of Budapest.

Tickets Available Now!

SEO Vibes 2023 will be a unique experience that you don’t want to miss if your work is related to search engine optimization. Tickets are up for grabs, with two tailor-made packages to suit diverse preferences: the Classy and the Jazzy.

The Classy Package includes a minimum of 12 speeches from international and local SEO experts, as well as a whole day of networking opportunities that ends with an after-party. Coffee and refreshments will be provided for guests during the breaks, and a buffet lunch is also provided.

After the conference is concluded, a video with keynotes from the event will be sent to all attendees, allowing them to review the valuable information they have learned at any time. The Classy Package ticket costs 49 900 HUF, or approximately €134.

The Jazzy Package includes all of the benefits of the Classy Package, as well as a whole additional day of networking spent on a luxurious cruise along the Danube River on the 4th of October. Snacks and wine are complementary for all guests. The Jazzy Package ticket costs 89 900 HUF, or approximately €242.

The SEO Vibes Conference 2023, hosted in Budapest, promises to be a groundbreaking event for the rapidly evolving Central and Eastern European SEO community. The event is organized by WhitePress and aims to bridge knowledge gaps between experts from different countries, working together for the benefit of the entire industry.

As the experts discuss pressing SEO topics, including the role of AI and data science in SEO, attendees will be treated to unique networking opportunities, possibly creating future work opportunities as well.

We hope to see you at the SEO Vibes 2023 in Budapest – this year’s largest SEO event in all of CEE!