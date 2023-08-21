10 Safest Cities In Michigan 2023: Secure & Serene

Michigan, adorned with a diverse range of scenic terrains and natural wonders, undoubtedly stands out as a delightful place to call home. From its mesmerizing lakes to its vibrant urban areas, Michigan’s charm is all-encompassing. Curious about which city in the Great Lake State boasts the highest safety standards? Dive into our list of the top 10 safest cities in Michigan to discover!

Best Places To Live

Rank City/Township Population Violent Crime Rate Property Crime Rate Average Household Income 1 Thetford, MI 6,640 0.0 0.0 $49,194 2 Spring Arbor, MI 8,009 0.1 1.2 $53,694 3 Grosse Ile, MI 10,135 0.1 1.8 $92,674 4 Oakland, MI 19,649 0.1 1.9 $118,969 5 Hamburg, MI 21,755 0.2 1.7 $71,209 6 Springfield, MI 14,554 0.3 2.6 $37,038 7 Raisin, MI 7,760 0.8 0.8 $68,350 8 Kinross, MI 7,288 1.1 0.8 $40,856 9 Iron Mountain, MI 7,320 1.0 0.5 $44,776 10 Huntington Woods, MI 6,321 0 6 $130,417

10. Kinross Township, MI

Population: 7,288

Violent Crime Rate: 1.1

Property Crime Rate: 0.8

Average Household Income: $40,856

When it comes to serene living with a peace of mind, Kinross Township stands out. This quaint town experiences minimal incidents of violent and property crimes. Even in areas that are considered safe, property crime often tops the list.

Yet, in Kinross, the rate of property crime is impressively below the national benchmark and ranks as one of the least frequent among cities on our list.

Its proximity to Lake St. Clair and the Clinton River promises excellent fishing opportunities and recreational activities. For nature enthusiasts, the majority of the Kinross-Clarksburg area is encompassed by lush greenery and dense woods. However, if a rural setting isn’t your preference, the town center offers residential options as well.

9. Huntington Woods, MI

Population: 6,321

Violent Crime Rate: 0

Property Crime Rate: 6

Average Household Income: $130,417

Nestled amidst lush greenery, Huntington Woods is a burgeoning town marked by rapid development. The heart of the town, its downtown, has witnessed a significant facelift in recent years, featuring an array of new eateries, pubs, and boutiques.

A recent addition to the town’s vibrant scene is Brew Detroit, a fusion of a chic restaurant, sports bar, and brewery. For those seeking entertainment, Huntington Woods boasts an enviable location adjacent to metro Detroit’s prime attractions.

Strategically situated at the threshold of Western Wayne County, Huntington Woods is a stone’s throw from multiple bustling areas such as Southfield, Oak Park, Royal Oak (which houses the famed Detroit Zoo), Ferndale, and Downtown Detroit.

For those preferring the suburban charm, neighboring towns like Berkley, Ferndale, and Royal Oak are merely a mile away, each brimming with theaters showcasing a myriad of engaging events regularly.

For globe-trotters, Huntington Woods offers optimal convenience. The Detroit Metropolitan Airport is a brief 15-minute drive away, whereas the Oakland County International Airport, located just beyond the 8 Mile Road, provides connectivity to distant locales such as Seattle and Los Angeles.

8. Springfield Township, MI

Population: 14,554

Violent Crime Rate: 0.3

Property Crime Rate: 2.6

Average Household Income: $37,038

Earning a spot on our list, Springfield Township showcases impressive safety statistics, boasting an exceptionally low violent crime rate and a commendable property crime rate. These safety measures are often paramount for individuals and families looking to relocate. Coupled with a modest average household income, it’s clear that Springfield offers both security and affordability.

One of the town’s standout features is its welcoming community spirit that embraces residents from varied backgrounds and life stages.

Being an ideal location for residing, working, and nurturing a family, Springfield Township is replete with attractions. From parks and trails for the nature enthusiasts to the ice rink offering skating lessons for beginners and pros alike, it’s a place pulsating with life and brimming with growth opportunities.

7. Iron Mountain, MI

Population: 7,320

Violent Crime Rate: 1.0

Property Crime Rate: 0.5

Average Household Income: $44,776

For those with a penchant for the outdoors, Iron Mountain stands as a treasure trove. The city boasts a plethora of activities for nature aficionados – from exploring mystical caves, cascading waterfalls, and dense forests to golf courses and fishing spots that promise entertainment throughout the seasons. Bicycle enthusiasts would particularly enjoy the trails, including one that offers a picturesque route to Norway, MI.

Dipping into the cultural aspect, Iron Mountain flaunts a thriving arts community. Numerous galleries and studios pepper the city, showcasing exquisite works from local artisans.

Iron Mountain’s calendar is punctuated with exciting events like the Annual Chocolate Walk, Autumn Wine & Art Walk, and the festive September Social. History buffs would appreciate the city’s rich architectural heritage, with many structures harking back to the mining boom of 1894-1895. In a testament to its storied past, several of these iconic edifices still stand tall, awaiting exploration.

6. Raisin Township, MI

Population: 7,760

Violent Crime Rate: 0.8

Property Crime Rate: 0.8

Average Household Income: $68,350

Raisin Township beams with community warmth, ensuring there’s always an event to attend or a new place to discover. The town is particularly celebrated for its burgeoning arts scene, spotlighted by renowned galleries such as the TCA Street Art Trail, Raisin Art Association, and Art on the Avenue. It’s a nurturing ground for artists spanning diverse mediums.

For those inclined towards the outdoors, the Mitchell Memorial Park stands out. Stretching over 35 acres, this recreational space offers myriad activities ranging from hiking trails and birdwatching spots to hockey games and soccer fields. Picnic enthusiasts can find solace in its serene spots, making it an ideal location for families.

Water lovers are in for a treat, as Raisin Township boasts multiple lakes. Activities abound, including boating, swimming, kiteboarding, windsurfing, and kayaking. Fishing enthusiasts can cast their lines (with the appropriate license) and relax by the water. Nestled centrally in Michigan, Raisin Township is a preferred destination, garnering acclaim from both residents and visitors for its multitude of offerings.

5. Hamburg Township, MI

Population: 21,755

Violent Crime Rate: 0.2

Property Crime Rate: 1.7

Average Household Income: $71,209

Hamburg Township is a haven for those seeking safety and serenity. The town boasts impressively low crime statistics, particularly when it comes to violent incidents. Its strategic location offers the best of both worlds: proximity to bustling metropolitan centers without the accompanying challenges of steep living costs, lengthy commutes, or elevated crime rates typically associated with bigger cities.

Although Hamburg might seem like a quaint town at first glance, it’s teeming with recreational opportunities. Numerous lakes dot the landscape, providing idyllic spots for fishing or boating. Adventure seekers will be delighted to know that Hamburg offers a sprawling network of over 120 miles of trails, perfect for hiking or mountain biking, ensuring there’s always a new path to tread and a new vista to marvel at.

4. Oakland Township, MI

Population: 19,649

Violent Crime Rate: 0.1

Property Crime Rate: 1.9

Average Household Income: $118,969

Oakland Township stands as an epitome of affordability and safety within the Metro Detroit area. The cost of living here is notably lower than many of its neighboring regions, making it an attractive locale for homeownership and family upbringing.

With one of the most commendable crime rates in Metro Detroit, Oakland Township is emerging as a magnet for those seeking a secure environment. This impeccable safety record has significantly boosted its popularity, drawing more residents to the township.

But safety and affordability aren’t its only assets. Oakland Township is brimming with amenities and attractions. From upscale hotels and restaurants to public golf courses, theaters, museums, and even zoos – there’s a plethora of entertainment and recreational spots, most of which are conveniently located within a five-mile radius west of I-275.

Nature lovers are also in for a treat, with numerous parks, lake access points, beachfronts, and hiking trails to choose from. For those keen on retail therapy, the township doesn’t disappoint, offering a mix of shopping malls, boutique stores, and grocery outlets.

3. Grosse Ile, MI

Population: 10,135

Violent Crime Rate: 0.1

Property Crime Rate: 1.8

Average Household Income: $92,674

Located on the southern reaches of the Detroit River on Michigan’s western flank, Grosse Ile Township is a scenic gem within Wayne County. Positioned about 30 miles from the heart of Detroit, Grosse Ile is a harmonious blend of history and modernity.

Rich in history, the township boasts sites like the Rockcliffe Mansion, a testament to its longstanding heritage, constructed by an early settler of Grosse Ile in the early 19th century.

Safety is a hallmark of Grosse Ile, evidenced by its remarkably low crime statistics. With violent incidents rarely exceeding a couple per annum, residents and visitors can relish the serenity and security the area offers. The community’s welcoming nature ensures that new residents are embraced with open arms and quickly find their place.

Grosse Ile is more than just a place to reside; it’s an experience. Whether it’s basking in the sun at Lake Erie’s beaches or savoring vibrant evenings with loved ones, the township ensures there’s always something to cherish.

2. Spring Arbor Township, MI

Population: 8,009

Violent Crime Rate: 0.1

Property Crime Rate: 1.2

Average Household Income: $53,694

At the heart of Spring Arbor Township’s charm lies its people’s unwavering warmth and inclusiveness. For a town of its size, its community spirit is notably vast. A strong testament to this is the sheer number of residents who proudly call this township their home, drawn primarily by its hospitable ambiance.

Nature thrives in Spring Arbor Township. It’s a locale where natural splendor beckons at every corner, attracting nature enthusiasts from various parts of Michigan. Noteworthy attractions include the Matthaei Botanical Gardens and Nichols Arboretum, providing a green escape and serene environment.

The Huron River Water Trail offers water enthusiasts a place to paddle and explore, while the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum provides a blend of education and entertainment. For wildlife enthusiasts, the Creature Conservancy is a must-visit, making Spring Arbor Township a diverse and vibrant destination.

1. Thetford, MI

Population: 6,640

Violent Crime Rate: 0.0

Property Crime Rate: 0.0

Average Household Income: $49,194

Thetford Township takes the crown for safety, setting the bar incredibly high with zero reports of property or violent crimes in recent times. This remarkable safety record isn’t just by chance. A strong bond between the community and local law enforcement plays a pivotal role in ensuring peace and security. Furthermore, the low unemployment and poverty rates in the township further fortify its reputation as a haven of safety.

Encompassing an area of 34.8 square miles, Thetford boasts attractions that cater to various interests. Adventure seekers can take to the treetops with Go Ape Thetford, while history buffs will appreciate a visit to the Dad’s Army Museum. For those interested in exploring the remnants of religious structures, Thetford Priory offers a glimpse into the past.

Given its tranquil environment and impressive safety statistics, Thetford emerges as an ideal locale for families seeking a harmonious living space or individuals scouting for serene retirement spots.

How to Stay Safe in Michigan

Michigan is a beautiful state with plenty of things to do, but it’s important to remember that crime can happen anywhere. Here are some tips on how to stay safe while enjoying Michigan’s great outdoors.

Always be aware of your surroundings, and never leave your belongings unguarded. If you’re out hiking or camping, make sure to tell someone where you’re going and when you expect to be back. If you see anything suspicious, don’t hesitate to report it to the police.

Final Words

Michigan, with its mesmerizing landscapes and urban delights, has always held allure for many. Its cities and townships, each with its unique charm, offer varying experiences, but safety remains a common factor in many of these destinations.

Whether you’re looking for serene landscapes, cultural hotspots, or simply a safe place to call home, Michigan’s vast expanse offers a locale that’s just right.

And while it’s always important to stay safe and vigilant, knowing that you’re in one of Michigan’s safest townships offers an added layer of reassurance. So, delve into the Michigan experience and savor the beauty, culture, and security it offers!