Sacramento Shocker: Helicopter Crash Mystery Unravels as FBI Finds Clues

In a series of events that seems more akin to a Hollywood thriller than real life, the city of Sacramento has been gripped by an unfolding mystery surrounding an attempted helicopter theft at the Executive Airport in March. The FBI has been diligently piecing together the puzzle, with an Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card serving as a crucial clue that has led them to a potential suspect, 20-year-old Jaden Julius Edwards.

The saga began in the early hours of March 15, coincidentally Edwards’ 20th birthday. An unknown individual was caught on camera tampering with multiple helicopters at the airport. The intruder managed to start one helicopter, but in the process, severely damaged its engine. The individual then moved on to a second helicopter, which they failed to start. The third helicopter was started but quickly shut down due to a low battery. Finally, the fourth helicopter was started and briefly took flight before it flipped over and crashed.

The crash site became a hotbed for investigators, who discovered an EBT card in the cockpit of the crashed helicopter. The card was registered in the name of Jaden Julius Edwards, a name that was not authorized to operate any helicopters at the airport. This discovery led the FBI to zero in on Edwards as a potential suspect.

Adding to the intrigue, just two days after the helicopter incident, Edwards was found by Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies inside a small airplane at Mather Airport. Edwards, who was in the plane without authorization, told officers he was trying to start the airplane but it was out of fuel.

While no charges have been filed against Edwards in connection with the helicopter incidents, he is currently in custody in the Clark County, Nevada, jail. He faces charges of attempted grand larceny in Nevada and is also a fugitive from another state.

The FBI has obtained a DNA sample from Edwards and is working to match it with DNA found in the aircraft at the Sacramento Executive Airport. This development could potentially provide a definitive link between Edwards and the mysterious events at the airport.

The case continues to captivate Sacramento and beyond as the FBI unravels the details of this unusual crime. The question on everyone’s mind is whether the DNA evidence will conclusively tie Edwards to the helicopter incidents, or if the real culprit is still at large. As the investigation continues, the city waits with bated breath for the next chapter in this extraordinary tale.

Source:

https://news.yahoo.com/mystery-helicopter-crash-sacramento-executive-153000598.html