Rhode Island Camping Secrets: Top 8 Locations in “The Ocean State”

Rhode Island, known as the Ocean State for its beautiful coastline, offers camping enthusiasts a chance to experience the great outdoors in picturesque settings. From lush forests to sandy beaches, Rhode Island boasts a variety of camping spots for nature lovers to enjoy. Whether you’re a seasoned camper or a novice looking for an adventure, Rhode Island is a great state for it.

Rhode Island’s camping spots are also conveniently located near other attractions, such as historic sites, quaint coastal towns, and local seafood restaurants, providing opportunities for further exploration and enjoyment during your camping trip.

1. Burlingame State Campground

Located in Charlestown, Burlingame State Campground is one of Rhode Island’s most popular camping destinations. It offers over 700 campsites spread across 3,100 acres of pristine woodlands. The campground features facilities such as showers, restrooms, and a camp store. Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy hiking, fishing, boating, and swimming in the nearby freshwater beach. Burlingame State Campground is perfect for families and groups, with options for tent and RV camping.

2. George Washington Management Area

Nestled in the western part of Rhode Island, George Washington Management Area offers a serene camping experience for those seeking a peaceful getaway. With several campsites dispersed throughout the area, campers can choose from sites with picnic tables, fire rings, and pit toilets. The management area also features numerous hiking trails that wind through forests, marshes, and along streams, making it a haven for nature enthusiasts.

3. Fishermen’s Memorial State Park

Located in Narragansett, Fishermen’s Memorial State Park is a coastal camping spot that offers stunning ocean views. The park features over 200 campsites, including options for tent and RV camping, as well as cabins for rent. Campers can enjoy fishing, boating, and swimming in the nearby saltwater beach. The park also has playgrounds, picnic areas, and a camp store for added convenience.

4. Charlestown Breachway

If you’re looking for a camping spot near the beach, Charlestown Breachway is the place to go. Located in Charlestown, this campground offers waterfront camping with access to a sandy beach and the Atlantic Ocean. The campground features tent and RV sites with picnic tables, fire rings, and modern restrooms. Fishing, swimming, kayaking, and bird watching are popular activities in this coastal camping spot.

5. Colt State Park

Situated on the eastern shore of Narragansett Bay, Colt State Park offers a unique camping experience with panoramic water views. The park features 61 campsites for tent and RV camping, with facilities such as showers, restrooms, and a playground. Campers can enjoy biking, hiking, and picnicking in the park, as well as exploring the scenic shoreline and historic sites.

6. East Beach Camping Area

Located in Charlestown, East Beach Camping Area offers a secluded camping experience on a pristine barrier beach. This rustic campground offers tent and RV sites with basic amenities such as portable toilets and outdoor showers. With direct access to a beautiful sandy beach, campers can enjoy swimming, fishing, and beachcombing in this serene coastal setting.

7. Watchaug Pond

Situated within Burlingame State Park, Watchaug Pond offers a tranquil camping experience with water views. The campground features tent and RV sites with facilities such as showers, restrooms, and a camp store. Campers can enjoy boating, fishing, and swimming in the freshwater pond, as well as hiking on nearby trails. The campground also has a beach area for picnicking and sunbathing.

8. Worden Pond Family Campground

Located in South Kingstown, Worden Pond Family Campground is a family-friendly camping destination nestled by the shores of Worden Pond, which is Rhode Island’s largest freshwater pond. The campground offers tent and RV sites, as well as cabins for rent, with facilities such as showers, restrooms, and a camp store. Campers can enjoy fishing, boating, and swimming in the pond, as well as participate in organized activities such as movie nights and pancake breakfasts. The campground also features playgrounds, volleyball and basketball courts, and a sandy beach, making it a perfect spot for a fun-filled camping getaway with the family.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rhode Island offers a diverse range of camping spots that cater to different preferences and interests. From serene woodlands to coastal beaches, camping enthusiasts can enjoy the beauty of nature in this charming New England state. With a variety of campgrounds that offer tent and RV camping, as well as modern amenities like showers, restrooms, and camp stores, Rhode Island provides a convenient and enjoyable camping experience for all levels of campers.