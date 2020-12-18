Sarah McKenzie, editor, 2006-2016

The Southwest Journal has been a community builder during its 30-year run and a bright light in local journalism. I was proud to lead special projects examining critical issues in Minneapolis, including in-depth reporting on gun violence and homelessness. One of my favorite traditions at the Southwest Journal— the annual “Thank you, Southwest” feature — was a beautiful way to end the year, giving readers the opportunity to spotlight people in the community they were grateful for.

We poured our hearts and souls into the pages of those newspapers, taking great care to chronicle life in the neighborhoods the newspapers served. I am forever grateful for the chance to meet so many wonderful people who make Minneapolis a better place while working for the Journals — devoted neighbors, creative small business owners, thoughtful teachers, dedicated public servants and inspired artists.

During my 10-year tenure as editor of the Southwest Journal and the Downtown Journal, I had the honor of helping create more than 500 newspapers with a talented team of colleagues.

In the spirit of that tradition, I want to take the opportunity to thank Southwest Journal publishers Janis Hall and Terry Gahan for launching this publica- tion and giving me and so many others the opportunity to do meaningful journalism in a city that we love. I also extend heartful appreciation for all of my former colleagues at the newspaper who taught me so much and made the work a true labor of love. Finally, thank you to all of the Southwest Journal readers and advertisers who have supported the newspaper over the years.

As an editor, I really valued hearing from readers — whether through hand- written letters, emails or phone calls. I took to heart all the feedback — the good and the bad — and did my best to lead a newspaper that celebrated the best of the city and examined what needed to be done to make it a better place. Please keep supporting local journalism. We need it more than ever.