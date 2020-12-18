Mark Engebretson, reporter and assistant editor, 1991-1999

In one way, writing this is an actual dream come true. You see, I had three stints at the Southwest Journal and twice I quit full-time jobs to return to the paper. Since leaving “for good” in February 1999, I have had a recurring dream that I returned one more time.

So, I guess this represents my return, albeit for one brief journey down memory lane.

I met Mark Anderson and Paula Keller in 1990. They were the caretakers for our apartment building at 37th & Garfield. It didn’t take me long to make the connection that Mark was the editor and Paula the photographer for this great new community newspaper, the Southwest Journal, which I discovered in the foyer of our building. At the time, I was a reporter for Lillie News, primarily covering suburban St. Paul governments. As a Minneapolis resident for nearly 10 years, I was a geeky spectator of Minneapolis City Council meetings on the Minneapolis Television Network. These were the days of Mayor Don Fraser, and council members Kathy O’Brien, Tony Scallon, Walt Dziedzic, Steve Cramer, Joan Niemic, Barbara Carlson and Sharon Sayles-Belton. I had a strong desire to cover City Hall in my town and realized a path via the Southwest Journal.