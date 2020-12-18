Jim Walsh, columnist, 2008-2020

Ouch. I’ve been going through the Southwest Journal archives, ruminating on the notion of a “paper

of record” while revisiting random stories about friends, strangers and neighbors, and lingering over various photographs of all sorts of businesses and breaking local news. And all the while sitting on my desk, close enough to pick up and page through, is the latest issue, highlighted by a righteous pandemic winter survival guide on the cover and, inside, a rave Carla Waldemar review of Brasa, the new diner at 46th & Bryant (RIP Jack’s-Java-Jack’s-Studio-2; can’t wait to try the creamed spinach).

I’m grateful for the years I had as a columnist at one of the finest and most durable neighborhood newspapers in the world, and as I’ve written many times, it has been an honor to have landed on your doorstep as part of the Journal all these years. But today in farewell I want to unpack exactly why the Journal was important to me as a longtime reader of the paper.

For me, everything that was great and powerful about the Journal can be found in how it felt to read Michelle Bruch’s 2017 cover story on Cloud Man. I remember the day like it was yesterday: I picked the Journal up off the sidewalk, took it inside and out of its plastic wrap, and was amazed by the above-the-fold front page headline, “Here stood CLOUD MAN VILLAGE,” the subhead, “The Park Board plans to commemorate the Dakota village near Lake Calhoun with public art” and a photo of the new Cloud Man plaque.