Janis Hall, publisher & co-founder, 1990-2020

I’ve lost count of the number of times someone has asked me if I edit the stories. So what exactly does the publisher do? The answer is whatever needs to be done. In my years with the Southwest Journal, I’ve written stories, laid out issues, delivered the paper, run payroll, sent out invoices, recorded checks, hired employees, fired employees, reviewed countless pages, argued with advertisers, fielded reader complaints, taken out the trash — and the list goes on. I was even tech support for our company for many years.

I graduated from the U of M in 1987 with a degree in technical communications and planned on a career of writing computer manuals. When the Apple Macintosh came out I bought one as quickly as I could. But the purchase that made the difference in my life was a $5,000 Apple LaserWriter (which I still have – the damn thing weighs 80 pounds). That technology put the task of desktop publishing into everyone’s hands. I started up a small business to produce business cards and brochures, got hired by the Whittier Globe to produce page galleys and never looked back.

Terry Gahan and I moved into a duplex in Linden Hills in 1988 and quickly realized that the neighborhood didn’t have a newspaper. We started planning to publish one with Terry in sales, me in tech and typesetting, Mark Anderson (from the Globe) as editor and Paula Keller as photographer. We published our first issue in January 1990.

Terry and I agreed that I should have the title of publisher and have the final word, because Terry sold the ads and we didn’t want that to influence our decisions. As it happened, we never disagreed on the big issues. We never ran print ads or stickers on the front page and we never published “sponsored content.” The two of us filled positions until we could afford to hire for them. Terry delivered the paper and I typeset it.

Our daughter Zoe, who was born in 1991, grew up with the paper. When she was 3, she loved the rolling waxer that applied hot, sticky gunk to the back of white paper. Zoe loved nothing better than sitting up on the layout counter, gluing sticky paper to everything in sight, while we waxed down the actual pages on huge paste-up boards. Zoe’s first Southwest Journal appearance was on the front page of the Dec. 11, 1996, issue, with her teacher.