Inside the Southwest Journal’s archives

Blizzard of complaints buries Park Board’s DQ deal — March 11, 2002

Bde Maka Ska and Lake Harriet were almost home to Blizzards and Dilly Bars. In February 2002, a Park Board committee approved a five-year deal to allow Dairy Queen to operate the concession stands at the two lakes. But commissioners reversed course after an overwhelming barrage of complaints, in part because of opposition to corporate logos in parks. Among those lobbying against the plan was a group that called itself SCOOP, short for Stop Commercialization of Our Parks.

Giving and receiving — July 8, 2002

This story explored whether there is a conflict of interest when an individual or organization that contracts with a government body makes campaign contributions to the public officials who lead it. In 2001, attorney and lobbyist Brian Rice, his wife, his law firm and his firm’s members donated over $5,000 to candidates in Park Board races. In a year in which the nine Park Board candidates raised an average of $7,942, that represented a sizable portion of all donations. Rice and the seven winning Park Board members to whom he donated said they didn’t think there was a problem with him donating to their campaigns. A commissioner who did not take money from Rice said she didn’t think it was appropriate for contracted employees of the Park Board to be involved with political campaigns of any candidates. Rice remains the Park Board’s attorney.