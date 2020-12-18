Doug Wilhide, poetry editor, 2007-2020

“It is difficult/to get the news from poems/yet men die miserably every day/for lack of what is found there,” wrote William Carlos Williams.

It’s a claim most newspapers fail to appreciate. The Southwest Journal has been an exception, offering a platform for poetry for most of its 30-year run.

In 2004 the Linden Hills council decided the neighborhood needed a poet laureate and named me to the post. I don’t think they meant it to be permanent, but I haven’t been asked to resign, so I’ve kept the honorific.

It was a good time for poetry. We gathered (remember that?) at area coffee shops and bookstores (remember them?). We met in people’s homes, so we could enjoy rhyme, rhythm and booze. We had special themed readings: Valentine’s Day Love Poetry — with strawberries, chocolate and champagne; political poetry; poetry by and about women; cowboy poetry; narrative poetry; holiday poetry — with a reading of “A Visit from St. Nicholas.”

I borrowed money, set up a publishing company (Trolley Car Press) and put out a poetry collection: “Between the Lakes: the Poets of Linden Hills.” The Southwest Journal did a profile on me. Editor Sarah McKenzie, seeking to revive the SWJ’s poetry tradition, asked me to lead the “Southwest Journal Poetry Project.”

I’ve been the paper’s poetry editor for 14 years. Hundreds of poets have submitted thousands of poems and we’ve published about 700 of them.

Southwest Minneapolis has an extraordinary number of good writers: journalists, copywriters, editors, novelists and “others.” I’ve been continually surprised and impressed by how many people write poetry — and how good some of it is.