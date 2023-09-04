Premier League Favorites Unveiled: Who Will Dominate the Season

The Premier League is well underway but it is not too late to make predictions. Who will win the most prestigious football league in the world? That’s a question many fans want answered. Fans will cheer their teams, of course, but we need to be realistic in this domain.

As usual, the richest teams are the ones leading the way. But, can any of the lower-tier teams make a surprise like Leicester City did a few years ago? Let’s be honest we wouldn’t bet on it. The fairy tale of The Foxes was one for ages and we won’t be seeing anything similar any time soon. So, who is the favorite in our humble opinion?

Manchester City

This is an easy bet. If you’re a betting man, this is the basket where you should lay all of your apples. Man City has the best manager in the world in the form of Pep Guardiola. That should suffice, but we won’t leave it at that. They have the world’s best forward Erling Haaland. While still not in his top form, the man will deliver week in and week out.

City isn’t playing their best football as of yet, and Arsenal showed in the Charity Shield game that they can be shaken. Sheffield UTD did the same just a few days ago. Without Kevin De Bruyne who will be out until the winter they will not be as potent as last year, but there’s still enough firepower to dominate the league. Just trust Alvarez, Foden, Silva, and Stones.

Liverpool

The second place is reserved for Liverpool in our minds. The only real rival that City had in the last few years. While not as deep as The Citizens, Liverpool has a squad that can compete at the top, but only if healthy. Injuries have been crimping Liverpool’s ambitions last season, and we can only hope that the bug has now gone away.

With Klopp at the bench, and Salah up front, they can be a rival to any team in England and you should visit sportsbet.io and back The Reds if you have them as favorites too. We can only hope that the Egyptian Prince will not be tempted by Saudi Arabian money. Add Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, and Darwin Nunez to the mix and you know that Liverpool can score.

However, The Reds love to play from the back, so they’ll need Arnold, Robertson, Van Dijk, and Konate in top form to have the success of past years. Of course, the weakest part of the team is the midfield now weakened after the departures of Fabinho and Henderson. If cards fall their way Liverpool can beat the city to the title.

Arsenal

The team is on the rise. Arsenal was competing for the title last year, but they failed in the end. A lack of experience and depth was their executioner last season. They made moves in the market, and with the additions of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, they look better on paper.

Mikel Arteta is one of the best young coaches out there and a disciple of Pep Guardiola. Arsenal plays nice football, they retain possession, and look to dominate their opponents. At the front, they are not deep enough with the only options being Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah.

They try to play over the wings with the superb young talents of Bukayo Saka and Martinelli. Their midfield is one of the best in the Premiership with the starting three being Rice, Partey, and Martin Odegaard. This is the year they’re back in the Champions League and it remains to be seen how Arteta will handle the player rotation with a more congested game schedule.

Manchester United

The old days of glory and The Reds teams led by Sir Alex Ferguson are long gone. The fans are still dreaming of the last title that came in the hands of Ferguson, Wayne Rooney, and Robin van Persie. Today, they are nowhere close to the standards the Scotsman set for the biggest of the two Manchester teams.

Erik Ten Hag is giving his best, and the Dutch expert brought a new style and ideas to England. With the additions of his Ajax disciples Antony and Martinez, the Dutch Revolution started. The UTD team relies heavily on the homegrown star Marcus Rashford who leads their attack. He’s aided by the likes of Fernandes, Eriksen, and Casemiro from the middle and the young superstar on the rise Garnacho.

At the back, they have the most issues with constantly injured Luke Shaw, estranged former captain Harry Maguire, and not a clear situation on who’s the best CB pairing. Add to the mix Jadon Sancho who still can’t find his footing after a dominant spell in Germany with BVB and their latest hope for the future Rasmus Højlund up front and they have an outside chance of mounting a title challenge.

Dark Horse: Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion dominantly started the season. After two wins and eight goals scored, they were in seventh heaven. West Ham came to town and the dreams soon became a nightmare after a 1-3 defeat. We have no doubts that Brighton will rise stronger after their first defeat of the season.

They have a young team that can easily find its stride and go on a dominant run. Roberto De Zerbi knows how to motivate his players, and is tactically adept on a high level. Their mixture of experience at the back and youth upfront can be a winning combination. If Evan Ferguson plays up to his potential this year, they can rise to the top if everything goes their way.

Kaoru Mitoma already showed this year how much of a menace he is for opposing defenses while the partnership with Gross and March in the midfield equals to chances created that often lead to goals. B&H Albion has a nice structure, and a well-organized team structure from bottom to top, and we believe that they can be a dark horse this year.

Honorable Mention: Newcastle

At the moment we can’t say that a new Saudi-powered dynasty is being born in the North of England. What we know is that Eddie Howe and his staff are working on a project worth monitoring. Newcastle has state backing from the Middle East which often translates to millions in transfer windows. Newcastle is doing things differently. They have a wage structure implemented and they’re not breaking it for no star.

The acquisition of Sandro Tonali and Alexander Isak is proof of this. When you add Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton to the names they have and Trippier and Hall on the wings you have a nice squad. We don’t think they can mount a title challenge this year, but in the not-so-distant future, they’ll be in the mix for sure.

Bottom Line

After three weeks of the new Premier League season, nothing is clear. Manchester City is at the top, and if we were to put a bet today on who would win it all, it would be them. But, as you keep on reading, you’ll learn that we have other favorites too. The year is long, and many things can happen on the way. What we wish for is a battle till the last round. A season for all fans of football and not only for the few richest clubs.