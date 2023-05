OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – The enduring threat of severe weather persists till the conclusion of the business week across the central and southern Plains, with thunderstorms capable of unleashing tornadoes, hail, and destructive winds.

After days of severe weather across Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas, the severe weather threat will end the workweek in the central U.S., with parts of the the southern Plains and the Midwest targeted.

The Denver metropolitan area bore the brunt of a hail storm on Wednesday during intense weather conditions, leading to the issuance of the first Tornado Watch in almost two years. By Thursday, the peril had shifted eastward, with tornado sightings around the metro region of Oklahoma City.

In Conway, Arkansas, an ancient tree believed to be approximately 600 years old toppled onto a house amid the raging storms.

Furthermore, the National Weather Service confirmed the touchdown of an EF-1 tornado in close proximity to the Shreveport Regional Airport on Thursday morning. The NWS noted that several structures suffered damage and that wind speeds exceeded 80 mph.

A series of minor tornadoes were also reported in Kansas, with at least one captured on video traversing the rural expanses near the town of McDonald.

Severe Storms Predicted from Midwest to Texas on Friday

Potent to severe thunderstorms are anticipated to erupt on Friday afternoon across an expansive region stretching from the mid-Missouri Valley down to the Rio Grande Valley of Texas.

The potential for damaging wind blasts, substantial hail, and a few tornadoes is on the cards for the mid-Missouri Valley region through Friday evening. In contrast, hail exceeding 2 inches and destructive winds are probable in the southern portion of the severe weather threat area into the night.

Persisting Severe Weather Risk in Central US on Saturday

A smattering of severe storms is expected to materialize across areas of Iowa on Saturday, with a gradual decline in occurrence southeastward towards the lower Ohio Valley.

Sporadic severe thunderstorms are also projected in parts of South Texas, with an isolated risk of severe weather across a wider expanse of the southern Plains.

