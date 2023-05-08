Phoenix Wild Animals Lookout: Interesting Wildlife in the Dessert Capital

Phoenix is a vibrant city in the state of Arizona, known for its warm weather and desert landscapes. While it is mostly urban, there are still a variety of wild animals that call the area home. In this article, we will explore some of the common wild animals found in and around Phoenix.

Coyotes

Coyotes are a common sight in Phoenix, and they can be found throughout the city and surrounding areas. These animals are usually more active at night, but they can be seen during the day as well. Coyotes are generally not dangerous to humans, but they can be a threat to small pets.

Rattlesnakes

Rattlesnakes are a common sight in the deserts surrounding Phoenix, and they can be dangerous to humans. There are several species of rattlesnakes in the area, including the western diamondback, the sidewinder, and the black-tailed rattlesnake. If you encounter a rattlesnake, it is important to give it plenty of space and avoid disturbing it.

Javelinas

Javelinas are a type of wild pig that can be found in the Phoenix area. These animals are mostly active at night, but they can be seen during the day as well. Javelinas are generally not dangerous to humans, but they can be aggressive if they feel threatened.

Bobcats

Bobcats are a type of wild cat that can be found in the Phoenix area. These animals are usually more active at night, but they can be seen during the day as well. Bobcats are generally not dangerous to humans, but they can be a threat to small pets.

Gila Monsters

Gila Monsters are a type of venomous lizard that can be found in the deserts surrounding Phoenix. These animals are generally not aggressive, but they can deliver a painful bite if they feel threatened.

Roadrunners

Roadrunners are a common type of bird that lives in the Phoenix area. These birds are known for their distinctive appearance and can often be seen running along the ground. Roadrunners are not dangerous to humans or pets.

Desert Tortoises

Desert tortoises are a type of turtle that can be found in the deserts surrounding Phoenix. These animals are generally not dangerous to humans or pets. However, the law does protect them. Do not disturb them or remove them from their habitat.

Best Spots in Phoenix to See the Wildlife

Phoenix is a sprawling city with a diverse range of habitats, from urban parks to desert wilderness areas, which makes it possible to spot different kinds of wildlife in various locations. Here are some of the best places to see wild animals in Phoenix:

1. South Mountain Park and Preserve

The 16,000-acre park is one of the largest municipal parks in the United States. It is home to a variety of wildlife, including coyotes, rattlesnakes, bobcats, and roadrunners. The park also offers numerous hiking trails, making it a great place for nature lovers and hikers to explore.

2. Desert Botanical Garden

This 140-acre garden features more than 50,000 plants from desert climates around the world, and it’s also a great place to spot wildlife. Visitors can see hummingbirds, butterflies, and other desert creatures in their natural habitat while strolling through the garden’s winding paths.

3. Papago Park

This park is located just east of Phoenix and is home to a variety of wildlife, including javelinas, bobcats, and coyotes. The park features numerous trails, picnic areas, and a golf course, making it a popular spot for both tourists and locals.

4. McDowell Mountain Regional Park

This park, located northeast of Phoenix, offers visitors the chance to spot a wide variety of wildlife, including desert tortoises, Gila monsters, and various species of birds. The park features numerous trails for hiking and mountain biking, as well as a campground for overnight stays.

5. Phoenix Mountain Preserve

This preserve, located in the heart of Phoenix, covers over 7,000 acres of desert landscape and is home to coyotes, bobcats, and a variety of bird species. The preserve offers numerous trails for hiking, as well as picnic areas and scenic overlooks.

6. Tonto National Forest

This national forest, just east of Phoenix, is a vast wilderness area that covers over 2.8 million acres. Visitors can see a wide range of wildlife here, including mule deer, mountain lions, and bald eagles. The forest also offers numerous recreational opportunities, including hiking, camping, and fishing.

Conclusion: Plenty of Wild Animals in Phoenix

Phoenix is home to a variety of wild animals, from coyotes and rattlesnakes to bobcats and desert tortoises. While these animals are generally not dangerous to humans, it is important to be aware of their presence and to give them plenty of space. If you encounter a wild animal in the Phoenix area, it is best to observe it from a distance and avoid disturbing it.